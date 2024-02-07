Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 10:28 IST

Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: Inspiring Quotes, Early Life and Contribution to Freedom

Lala Lajpat Rai, born in Dhudike, Punjab, played a pivotal role in India's freedom movement, inspiring with quotes and sacrifices.

Garvit Parashar
Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary
Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

January 28th marks the birth anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai, a prominent figure in India's struggle for independence. Born in 1865 in Dhudike, a small village in present-day Punjab, Lala Lajpat Rai played a crucial role in shaping the course of India's fight against British colonial rule. His life and contributions continue to inspire generations, and on this occasion, we reflect on his remarkable journey and enduring legacy.

 

Birth and Early Life:

 

Lala Lajpat Rai was born to a prominent Aggarwal Jain family in Dhudike, Punjab, where he received his early education. His dedication to academics and a strong sense of justice set the stage for his future role in India's freedom movement. Lajpat Rai later went on to study law in Lahore and became actively involved in social and political causes.

 

Contribution to the Freedom Movement:

 

Founding of Indian National Congress:

Lala Lajpat Rai was a key figure in the establishment of the Indian National Congress, a political party that played a pivotal role in India's independence movement. He participated in the Congress sessions and advocated for greater representation and rights for Indians.

Advertisement

 

Opposition to Simon Commission:

One of the defining moments in Lajpat Rai's political career was his opposition to the Simon Commission in 1928. He led protests against the Commission, demanding Indian representation. During one such protest in Lahore, he sustained severe injuries after being lathi-charged by the police, eventually succumbing to his injuries.

 

Role in Non-Cooperation Movement:

Lajpat Rai actively supported Mahatma Gandhi's Non-Cooperation Movement, urging Indians to boycott British institutions and products. His efforts in mobilizing the masses contributed significantly to the movement's success in some parts of the country.

Advertisement

 

Lala Lajpat Rai Inspiring Quotes:

 

 “I declare that the blows struck at me today will be the last nails in the coffin of British rule in India”. 

Advertisement

 

“Serve the country with dedication and selflessness, and you will find your purpose.”

Advertisement

 

“Freedom is not given; it is taken. Fight for your rights.”

Advertisement

 

“Believe in yourself and your capabilities; you have the power to make a difference.”

Advertisement

 

“Education is the key to empowerment; it lights the path to progress.”

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 10:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News4 minutes ago

  2. James Cameron Hails RRR, Recalls Meeting SS Rajamouli

    Entertainment4 minutes ago

  3. After South Carolina, US Prez Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World5 minutes ago

  4. WordsCount - The Festival of Words Returns

    India News6 minutes ago

  5. America NOT Calling: 7 Deaths Raise Concerns About Indians' Safety

    India News8 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement