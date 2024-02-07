Advertisement

January 28th marks the birth anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai, a prominent figure in India's struggle for independence. Born in 1865 in Dhudike, a small village in present-day Punjab, Lala Lajpat Rai played a crucial role in shaping the course of India's fight against British colonial rule. His life and contributions continue to inspire generations, and on this occasion, we reflect on his remarkable journey and enduring legacy.

Birth and Early Life:

Lala Lajpat Rai was born to a prominent Aggarwal Jain family in Dhudike, Punjab, where he received his early education. His dedication to academics and a strong sense of justice set the stage for his future role in India's freedom movement. Lajpat Rai later went on to study law in Lahore and became actively involved in social and political causes.

Contribution to the Freedom Movement:

Founding of Indian National Congress:

Lala Lajpat Rai was a key figure in the establishment of the Indian National Congress, a political party that played a pivotal role in India's independence movement. He participated in the Congress sessions and advocated for greater representation and rights for Indians.

Opposition to Simon Commission:

One of the defining moments in Lajpat Rai's political career was his opposition to the Simon Commission in 1928. He led protests against the Commission, demanding Indian representation. During one such protest in Lahore, he sustained severe injuries after being lathi-charged by the police, eventually succumbing to his injuries.

Role in Non-Cooperation Movement:

Lajpat Rai actively supported Mahatma Gandhi's Non-Cooperation Movement, urging Indians to boycott British institutions and products. His efforts in mobilizing the masses contributed significantly to the movement's success in some parts of the country.

Lala Lajpat Rai Inspiring Quotes:

“I declare that the blows struck at me today will be the last nails in the coffin of British rule in India”.

“Serve the country with dedication and selflessness, and you will find your purpose.”

“Freedom is not given; it is taken. Fight for your rights.”

“Believe in yourself and your capabilities; you have the power to make a difference.”

“Education is the key to empowerment; it lights the path to progress.”