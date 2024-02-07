English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 14:10 IST

Lioness hit by train in Gujarat's Amreli dies; 3rd incident this month

A lioness hit by a train at a forest in Gujarat's Amreli district four days back died during treatment on Wednesday, officials said.

Press Trust Of India
Lioness hit by goods train in Gujarat
Lioness hit by goods train in Gujarat | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amreli, Jan 24 (PTI) A lioness hit by a train at a forest in Gujarat's Amreli district four days back died during treatment on Wednesday, officials said.

This is the third death of a big cat this month after being hit by train in the district.

Advertisement

In the latest incident, the lioness was injured after getting hit by a passenger train near Doliyia village in Rajula taluka of Amreli district on January 20.

It was shifted to Shakkarbaug zoo in Junagadh district where it died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment, a forest department official said.

Advertisement

On January 3, a lioness was injured after being hit by a goods train near Vijapadi village in Gir (East) forest division of Amreli.

It was rescued, provided with primary treatment and later shifted to Shakkarbaug zoo where it died on January 11 while undergoing treatment, an official earlier said.

Advertisement

On January 12, a lion died after getting hit by a train near Amrutvel village in the same division of Amreli district, the official said.

Expressing concern over the feline deaths, state forest minister Mulu Bera on Wednesday said directions have been issued to reduce the speed of trains passing through the wildlife areas and also increase the height of fencing along the railway tracks.

Advertisement

"To prevent such incidents, forest department officials have held meetings and we are sensitive about such deaths. We have decided to take prompt action to prevent such incidents in the coming days," Bera told reporters.

As per a government report in 2020, the population of Asiatic lions in Gujarat rose nearly 29 per cent to 674 from 523 in five years from 2015, while the distribution area of the lions went up 36 per cent.

Advertisement

In a reply to a question in the state assembly in February 2023, Bera said out of 240 lion deaths reported in the state in two years in 2021 and 2022, 26 fatalities were due to unnatural causes such as the big cats getting hit by vehicles or falling into open wells. PTI COR KA GK

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 14:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. DocuSign lays off 400 employees in sales, marketing

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. Breaking: Arvind Kejriwal Summoned by Delhi Court on February 17

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. Classic Beard Styles To Help You Look Groomed And Stylish

    Lifestyle8 minutes ago

  4. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News9 minutes ago

  5. Suspicious Object Found in State Transport Bus in Nagpur

    India News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement