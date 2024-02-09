English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-366 FRIDAY Draw Declared- 1st Prize Ticket No ND 451246

Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the NIRMAL NR lottery. The "NIRMAL NR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Friday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-366 FRIDAY Result Today
Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-366 FRIDAY Result Today | Image: Republic
3: 29 IST, February 9th 2024

Nirmal NR-366 Lucky 1st Prize Winner

ND 451246 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: SHOBHA M

Agency No.: P 5287

3: 29 IST, February 9th 2024

Nirmal NR-366 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner

NG 988279 (MALAPPURAM)
Agent Name: K SAJESH


Agency No.: M 260
 

3: 19 IST, February 9th 2024

Nirmal NR-366 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners

NA 109909 NB 851255 NC 273892 ND 290706 NE 597220 NF 523262 NG 545642 NH 510471  NJ 769575 NK 124775 NL 570564 NM 576232


 

3: 20 IST, February 9th 2024

Nirmal NR-366 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners

NA 451246 NB 451246  NC 451246 NE 451246 NF 451246 NG 451246 NH 451246 NJ 451246 NK 451246 NL 451246 NM 451246


 

4: 03 IST, February 9th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-366 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: ND 451246 (CHITTUR) 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS:  NG 988279 (MALAPPURAM)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:  NA 109909 NB 851255 NC 273892 ND 290706 NE 597220 NF 523262 NG 545642 NH 510471 NJ 769575 NK 124775 NL 570564  NM 576232

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:  NA 451246 NB 451246 NC 451246 NE 451246 NF 451246 NG 451246 NH 451246 NJ 451246 NK 451246 NL 451246 NM 451246

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:  0796  1215  2117  2850  3243  3337  3385  4489  4888  5690  6420  6763  7034  7288  8303  9264  9265  9684

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:  0564  0607  0789  1024  1064  1418  1987  2017  2406  2649  3122  3145  3293  3380  4170  4188  4328  4467  4599  4781  5167  5309  5558  6004  6604  6935  7014  7211  7354  7658  7812  8592  8607  9114  9661  9796

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:  0030  0207  0367  0451  0515  0833  0991  1100  1134  1190  1315  1317  1332  1547  1714  1963  2112  2183  2459  2613  2771  2851  2869  3190  3198  3253  3363  3375  3477  3513  3627  3818  3968  4019  4288  4630  4655  4675  4683  4847  4859  4885  4975  4991  5388  5484  5659  6155  6309  6408  6465  6540  6541  6817  6873  7149  7180  7276  7314  7332  7345  7544  7619  7659  8093  8591  8685  8822  8846  8867  8922  8979  9085  9117  9222  9314  9476  9536  9692 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:  0125  0139  0179  0294  0324  0335  0426  0441  0485  0802  0878  0918  0949  0959  0967  1014  1090  1172  1355  1530  1551  1782  1834  1932  1974  2031  2054  2105  2111  2143  2187  2449  2589  2625  2757  2811  3040  3115  3258  3543  3583  3700  3701  3742  3787  3842  3911  3945  4152  4165  4202  4268  4418  4491  4671  4711  4746  5024  5082  5118  5138  5203  5353  5405  5440  5456  5683  5712  5747  5803  5819  5952  6041  6137  6229  6311  6930  6980  7188  7223  7260  7280  7347  7524  7528  7566  7615  7661  7694  7776  7843  7846  7853  7866  7874  8024  8106  8181  8201  8457  8489  8583  8727  8735  8827  8907  8947  8964  8998  9015  9069  9182  9218  9332  9350  9372  9479  9549  9600  9886  9898  9917

 

NIRMAL NR-365 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

11: 08 IST, February 9th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

11: 07 IST, February 9th 2024

Eight prizes, plus a consolation reward, are available with a NIRMAL NR lottery ticket. The winner of the first prize received 70 Lakh rupees, while the winner of the second prize received ten lakhs. The winners received a total of 217105 awards. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining sum after deducting 10% of the first through third reward. 10% of the prize money (agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of the third through eighth place winners as well as the consolation awards, with funds provided by the government.

11: 07 IST, February 9th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results.

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

