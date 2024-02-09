Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-366 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: ND 451246 (CHITTUR)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NG 988279 (MALAPPURAM)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: NA 109909 NB 851255 NC 273892 ND 290706 NE 597220 NF 523262 NG 545642 NH 510471 NJ 769575 NK 124775 NL 570564 NM 576232

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NA 451246 NB 451246 NC 451246 NE 451246 NF 451246 NG 451246 NH 451246 NJ 451246 NK 451246 NL 451246 NM 451246

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0796 1215 2117 2850 3243 3337 3385 4489 4888 5690 6420 6763 7034 7288 8303 9264 9265 9684

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0564 0607 0789 1024 1064 1418 1987 2017 2406 2649 3122 3145 3293 3380 4170 4188 4328 4467 4599 4781 5167 5309 5558 6004 6604 6935 7014 7211 7354 7658 7812 8592 8607 9114 9661 9796

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0030 0207 0367 0451 0515 0833 0991 1100 1134 1190 1315 1317 1332 1547 1714 1963 2112 2183 2459 2613 2771 2851 2869 3190 3198 3253 3363 3375 3477 3513 3627 3818 3968 4019 4288 4630 4655 4675 4683 4847 4859 4885 4975 4991 5388 5484 5659 6155 6309 6408 6465 6540 6541 6817 6873 7149 7180 7276 7314 7332 7345 7544 7619 7659 8093 8591 8685 8822 8846 8867 8922 8979 9085 9117 9222 9314 9476 9536 9692

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0125 0139 0179 0294 0324 0335 0426 0441 0485 0802 0878 0918 0949 0959 0967 1014 1090 1172 1355 1530 1551 1782 1834 1932 1974 2031 2054 2105 2111 2143 2187 2449 2589 2625 2757 2811 3040 3115 3258 3543 3583 3700 3701 3742 3787 3842 3911 3945 4152 4165 4202 4268 4418 4491 4671 4711 4746 5024 5082 5118 5138 5203 5353 5405 5440 5456 5683 5712 5747 5803 5819 5952 6041 6137 6229 6311 6930 6980 7188 7223 7260 7280 7347 7524 7528 7566 7615 7661 7694 7776 7843 7846 7853 7866 7874 8024 8106 8181 8201 8457 8489 8583 8727 8735 8827 8907 8947 8964 8998 9015 9069 9182 9218 9332 9350 9372 9479 9549 9600 9886 9898 9917





NIRMAL NR-365 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)