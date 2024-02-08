English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 16:13 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-397 Tuesday Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. SM 761080

Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The "STHREE SAKTHI" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Monday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Digital Desk
Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-397 Result Today: Check Winners
Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-397 Result Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
3: 34 IST, January 9th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-397 Lucky Winner

SM 761080 (ATTINGAL)

Agent Name: SHINE D T

Agency No: T 3795

3: 34 IST, January 9th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-397 Lucky Winner

SB 265572 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: P THANKARAJAN

Agency No: T 2356

Advertisement
3: 11 IST, January 9th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-397 Lucky Winners

0414  8639  2576  7568  7497  4417  3830  0549  2653  2702  4535  3879  2499  1673  9094  7191  1634  3201

3: 10 IST, January 9th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-397 Lucky Winners

SA 761080 SB 761080 SC 761080 SD 761080 SE 761080 SF 761080 SG 761080 SH 761080 SJ 761080 SK 761080 SL 761080

Advertisement
4: 12 IST, January 9th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-397 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SM 761080

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SB 265572

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SA 761080 SB 761080 SC 761080 SD 761080 SE 761080 SF 761080 SG 761080 SH 761080 SJ 761080 SK 761080 SL 761080

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0414  8639  2576  7568  7497  4417  3830  0549  2653  2702  4535  3879  2499  1673  9094  7191  1634  3201

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0199  0649  2533  7084  7394  7549  7818  8629  8638  9397

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0606  0877  2695  4300  4444  4634  5040  5730  5997  6233  6583  6689  6797  7283  7376  7453  7839  8314  9122  9911

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0214  0308  0313  0996  1088  1683  1932  1945  2129  2200  2571  3039  3339  3417  3818  3883  3933  4001  4109  4292  4326  4528  4731  4922  4952  5046  5055  5130  5165  5348  6067  6115  6402  6687  6881  7474  7560  7655  7737  8050  8220  8225  8397  8880  8892  8978  9040  9042  9091  9242  9893  9981

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0018  0246  0521  1310  1504  1506  2084  2145  2304  2685  3277  3349  4630  4819  4936  5986  6173  6294  6438  6525  6690  6791  6941  6991  7049  7163  7356  7665  7670  7783  7850  7865  7923  8023  8081  8361  8405  8921  8935  9114  9126  9160  9394  9497  9974

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0055  0107  0116  0205  0292  0334  0345  0507  0707  0855  0988  1007  1070  1119  1200  1272  1339  1343  1607  1620  1637  1652  1662  1743  2085  2106  2170  2301  2370  2395  2484  2517  2579  2675  2680  2727  2807  2822  2823  2830  2949  2968  2978  3031  3245  3421  3453  3456  3739  3846  3885  3960  4173  4291  4457  4467  4493  4617  4763  4832  4890  4892  5000  5126  5215  5232  5244  5337  5359  5398  5453  5607  5614  5634  5718  5825  5943  6114  6134  6140  6204  6252  6277  6427  6590  6678  6716  6806  6977  6982  7083  7180  7386  7588  7645  7687  7760  7761  7820  7824  7872  7941  7995  8019  8032  8052  8072  8193  8409  8511  8548  8597  8637  8741  8775  8841  8851  8864  9088  9359  9574  9677  9691  9705  9738  9797

STHREE SAKTHI SS-397 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

10: 06 IST, January 9th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Advertisement
10: 07 IST, January 9th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the STHREE SAKTHI lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the STHREE SAKTHI lottery code is "SS", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.

10: 06 IST, January 9th 2024

There are 9 prizes on an STHREE SAKTHI lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.

Advertisement
10: 07 IST, January 9th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian shares to open higher ahead of RBI decision

    Business News29 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Discussion on Interim Budget 2024-25 to Resume in RS Today

    India News30 minutes ago

  3. BJP Seeks Probe Against Tejashwi for 'Consuming Liquor' in Bihar

    India News37 minutes ago

  4. Indian-American Student Sameer Kamath At Purdue Died By Suicide

    World38 minutes ago

  5. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News38 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement