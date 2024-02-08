Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-397 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SM 761080

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SB 265572

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SA 761080 SB 761080 SC 761080 SD 761080 SE 761080 SF 761080 SG 761080 SH 761080 SJ 761080 SK 761080 SL 761080

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0414 8639 2576 7568 7497 4417 3830 0549 2653 2702 4535 3879 2499 1673 9094 7191 1634 3201

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0199 0649 2533 7084 7394 7549 7818 8629 8638 9397

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0606 0877 2695 4300 4444 4634 5040 5730 5997 6233 6583 6689 6797 7283 7376 7453 7839 8314 9122 9911

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0214 0308 0313 0996 1088 1683 1932 1945 2129 2200 2571 3039 3339 3417 3818 3883 3933 4001 4109 4292 4326 4528 4731 4922 4952 5046 5055 5130 5165 5348 6067 6115 6402 6687 6881 7474 7560 7655 7737 8050 8220 8225 8397 8880 8892 8978 9040 9042 9091 9242 9893 9981

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0018 0246 0521 1310 1504 1506 2084 2145 2304 2685 3277 3349 4630 4819 4936 5986 6173 6294 6438 6525 6690 6791 6941 6991 7049 7163 7356 7665 7670 7783 7850 7865 7923 8023 8081 8361 8405 8921 8935 9114 9126 9160 9394 9497 9974

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0055 0107 0116 0205 0292 0334 0345 0507 0707 0855 0988 1007 1070 1119 1200 1272 1339 1343 1607 1620 1637 1652 1662 1743 2085 2106 2170 2301 2370 2395 2484 2517 2579 2675 2680 2727 2807 2822 2823 2830 2949 2968 2978 3031 3245 3421 3453 3456 3739 3846 3885 3960 4173 4291 4457 4467 4493 4617 4763 4832 4890 4892 5000 5126 5215 5232 5244 5337 5359 5398 5453 5607 5614 5634 5718 5825 5943 6114 6134 6140 6204 6252 6277 6427 6590 6678 6716 6806 6977 6982 7083 7180 7386 7588 7645 7687 7760 7761 7820 7824 7872 7941 7995 8019 8032 8052 8072 8193 8409 8511 8548 8597 8637 8741 8775 8841 8851 8864 9088 9359 9574 9677 9691 9705 9738 9797

STHREE SAKTHI SS-397 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)