×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 07:08 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result: DEAR GODAVARI TUESDAY 1 PM Result OUT: 1st Prize 1 CRORE

Nagaland State Lottery Monday, 2 April, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, DEAR WAVE DAY 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Tuesday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Tuesday Result
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Tuesday Result | Image: Republic
Nagaland Lottery DEAR GODAVARI 1 PM Result OUT: Check Winners
Nagaland Lottery DEAR WAVE 6 PM Result OUT: Check Winners
Nagaland Lottery Dear GOOSE Tuesday 8 PM Result OUT: Check Winner
  • Listen to this article
6: 59 IST, April 2nd 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear GODAVARI Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

6: 59 IST, April 2nd 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear WAVE Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Advertisement
7: 00 IST, April 2nd 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear GOOSE Tuesday 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

7: 01 IST, April 2nd 2024

Nagaland DEAR GODAVARI Morning 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland Lottery DEAR WAVE Day 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland Lottery DEAR GOOSE Evening 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Advertisement
7: 02 IST, April 2nd 2024

This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are "DEAR GODAVARI MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR WAVE DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR GOOSE EVENING" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim. 

7: 02 IST, April 2nd 2024

Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

Advertisement
7: 02 IST, April 2nd 2024

In order to provide the state government with a stable source of income, the Finance Department oversaw the establishment of the Nagaland State Lotteries in 1972. Every day of the week, the Nagaland State Lottery is held at three distinct times of the day: morning, day, and evening. The lottery is held every day under a different name with varying prize money, with Rs. 1 crore (plus the Super Prize amount) as the highest reward. Nagaland State conducts three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Tickets for these lotteries cost Rs. 6 a piece.

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 07:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Israel reportedly struck the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus on Monday.

Iran vs Israel

a few seconds ago
One of the arrested police officers - Radhakrishna Rao - claimed cash was moved in official vehicles in the 2018 and 2023 Assembly polls

T'gana Phone Tapping Row

7 minutes ago
Donald Trump assets

Trump Posts $175mn Bond

12 minutes ago
Bond market news

Bond yields

14 minutes ago
Autism Awareness Day

Autism Awareness Day 2024

15 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

15 minutes ago
Tillu Square

Tillu Square BO Day 4

16 minutes ago
Amid ICBM speculations, North Korea heightened tensions with an East Sea missile launch.

North-South Korea

22 minutes ago
Crew

Crew BO Collection Day 4

23 minutes ago
Indian-American Lawmakers Raise Concern Over Surge in Hate Crimes Against Hindus in US

US: Crime Against Hindus

25 minutes ago
Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai National Highway

Trichy Road Accident

28 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran in Aadujeevitham poster

Aadujeevitham BO Day 5

33 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex

35 minutes ago
Mumbai Indians Loss Against Rajasthan Royals

Updated IPL 2024 standing

an hour ago
mp accident

Morena Accident

an hour ago
Education News

WBJEEB JECA 2024

an hour ago
accident

UP Chitrakoot Accident

an hour ago
The Golden Line, the forthcoming Phase 4 expansion, is a new addition to the Delhi Metro and is a pivotal development in the city’s public transportation network

Delhi Golden Metro Line

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shaheen FURIOUS with PCB over FAKE 'My duty to back our captain' remark

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. BCCI calls IPL owners for sudden informal meet in Ahmedabad

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. 'He is struggling to walk": Dhoni makes everyone concerned over health

    Sports 16 hours ago

  4. Sheikh Hasina Slams Opposition For India-Out Campaign

    World17 hours ago

  5. Kerala: Wild Elephant Kills Man As He Tries To Chase Away The Animal

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo