Updated March 20th, 2024
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result: DEAR GOOSE Tuesday Draw 8 PM OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No. 44E 36781
Nagaland State Lottery Monday, 19 December, 2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, DEAR WAVE DAY 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.
March 20th 2024
DEAR GOOSE Tuesday 8 PM Weekly Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 44E 36781
2: 05 IST, March 20th 2024
DEAR WAVE Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 95K 26371
2: 05 IST, March 20th 2024
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Godavari Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 68G 73237
2: 05 IST, March 20th 2024
Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets
2: 05 IST, March 20th 2024
Apart from the aforementioned lotteries, Nagaland State organizes several bumper lotteries throughout the year, including Dear Diwali, Kali Puja, Happy New Year, Winter Special, and Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper lottery, which has a jackpot exceeding Rs. 1 crore.
Published December 18th, 2023 at 18:38 IST
