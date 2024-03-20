×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 14:06 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result: DEAR GOOSE Tuesday Draw 8 PM OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No. 44E 36781

Nagaland State Lottery Monday, 19 December, 2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, DEAR WAVE DAY 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: Check Winners
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic
Nagaland Sambad Lottery DEAR GOOSE Tuesday 8 PM Weekly Result OUT- Check Winners
Nagaland Sambad Lottery DEAR WAVE Tuesday 6 PM Weekly Result OUT- Check Winners
Nagaland Sambad Lottery DEAR GODAVARI Tuesday 1 PM Weekly Result OUT- Check Winners
  • Listen to this article
2: 05 IST, March 20th 2024

DEAR GOOSE Tuesday 8 PM Weekly Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 44E 36781

 

 

2: 05 IST, March 20th 2024

DEAR WAVE Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 95K 26371

 

 

Advertisement
2: 05 IST, March 20th 2024

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Godavari Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 68G 73237

 

2: 05 IST, March 20th 2024

Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets

Advertisement
2: 05 IST, March 20th 2024

Apart from the aforementioned lotteries, Nagaland State organizes several bumper lotteries throughout the year, including Dear Diwali, Kali Puja, Happy New Year, Winter Special, and Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper lottery, which has a jackpot exceeding Rs. 1 crore.

Published December 18th, 2023 at 18:38 IST

Republic Digital

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka-Nick In Ayodhya

a few seconds ago
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand

Treesa-Gayatri in Swiss

a minute ago
Budaun Double Murder: Accused Visited Victim's House Seeking Money For His Wife's Delivery

Budaun Double Murder

4 minutes ago
Pat Cummins

Ashwin on Cummins

7 minutes ago
Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un's new tank

10 minutes ago
TANCET Result 2024 date announced

TANCET result date out

10 minutes ago
Kanhaiya Kumar with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

CPI Gets Begusarai

11 minutes ago
Ilaiyaraaja

Dhanush As Ilaiyaraaja

13 minutes ago
Sargun Mehta-Ravi Dubey

Sargun-Ravi Spotted

14 minutes ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In White Saree

15 minutes ago
Metro Rail Security Staff Makes Lewd Gesture At Woman Passenger in Bengaluru

Lewd Gesture At Woman

17 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Haircare Tips For Holi

18 minutes ago
pak

Pakistan, IMF

20 minutes ago
Domestic natural gas prices slashed

Reducing LNG Dependence

20 minutes ago
India to vote in 7 phases for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

21 minutes ago
Apples

Hormone Balancing Foods

22 minutes ago
Rinku Singh vs Mitchell Starc

Rinku Singh vs Starc

23 minutes ago
Abdul Mohammed

Indian Student Kidnapped

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies As 'Financially Sensitive'

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Divya Agarwal Open Up About Life After Marriage With Apurva Padgaonkar

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  4. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Outrage in Bodoloand After Community Shown in Bad Light

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo