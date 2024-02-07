English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-637 SUNDAY Draw DECLARED- 1st Prize Ticket No AB 350822

Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today
Kerala Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
3: 22 IST, February 4th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-637 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner

AB 350822 (WAYANADU)

Agent Name: NOUSHAD M K

Agency No.: W 533

3: 23 IST, February 4th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-637 Sunday 2nd Prize Winners

AC 105932 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: THARA

Agency No.: E 7389

Advertisement
3: 23 IST, February 4th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-637 Sunday Lucky 3rd Prize Winners

AA 901596

AB 379355

AC 437028

AD 130888

AE 769743

AF 457107

AG 247888

AH 240530

AJ 284404

AK 201765

AL 235025

AM 936349

3: 25 IST, February 4th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-636 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners

AA 350822

AC 350822

AD 350822

AE 350822

AF 350822

AG 350822

AH 350822

AJ 350822

AK 350822

AL 350822

AM 350822

Advertisement
10: 23 IST, February 4th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

4: 00 IST, February 4th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for AKSHAYA AK-637 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: AB 350822

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: AC 105932

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: AA 901596 AB 379355 AC 437028 AD 130888 AE 769743 AF 457107 AG 247888 AH 240530 AJ 284404 AK 201765 AL 235025 AM 936349

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AA 350822 AC 350822 AD 350822 AE 350822 AF 350822 AG 350822 AH 350822 AJ 350822 AK 350822 AL 350822 AM 350822

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 8798  8926  1550  9235  3759  1125  5880  5058  3295  8220  0398  3807  8466  2097  6121  3777  1785  7113

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 2260  3895  5069  6329  8318  8604  8947

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0378  0727  0751  1077  1080  1083  2160  2397  2673  3821  4017  4729  4915  5054  5702  6213  7120  7440  7743  8429  9542  9584  9754  9848  9946  9996

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0031  0277  0405  0459  0574  0651  0713  0814  0966  1222  1252  1518  1690  1771  1932  2006  2126  2978  2991  3151  3249  3267  3311  3411  3449  3814  4285  4373  4528  5003  5353  5561  5603  5657  5758  5813  5920  6098  6146  6219  6263  6281  6287  6602  6723  6794  6839  6873  6925  6938  6962  7501  7801  7815  7929  7987  8102  8108  8404  8532  8670  8835  8912  9090  9183  9237  9247  9346  9429  9454  9816  9834

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0074  0217  0226  0239  0343  0346  0397  0432  0624  0654  0678  0883  0960  1004  1052  1101  1137  1173  1177  1311  1322  1467  1519  1545  1569  1900  1956  1996  2059  2115  2148  2298  2360  2658  2719  2755  2792  2830  2836  3094  3098  3180  3419  3628  3770  3803  3944  3966  4114  4261  4272  4342  4542  4662  4700  4725  4778  4886  4901  5000  5013  5125  5159  5167  5264  5325  5514  5627  5682  5945  6006  6067  6068  6141  6284  6317  6406  6556  6589  6609  6697  6752  6969  7024  7057  7074  7176  7190  7192  7258  7276  7315  7399  7405  7453  7650  7654  7685  7789  7790  7823  7863  7879  8122  8162  8205  8249  8432  8468  8500  8706  8830  9011  9192  9314  9359  9421  9434  9528  9605  9639  9954  9987

AKSHAYA AK-637 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Advertisement
10: 23 IST, February 4th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu. 

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results. 

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

10: 23 IST, February 4th 2024

Eight prizes, plus a consolation reward, are available with a AKSHAYA lottery ticket. The winner of the first prize received 70 Lakh rupees, while the winner of the second prize received ten lakhs. The winners received a total of 217105 awards. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining sum after deducting 10% of the first through third reward. 10% of the prize money (agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of the third through eighth place winners as well as the consolation awards, with funds provided by the government.

Advertisement
10: 24 IST, February 4th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

6 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

7 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement