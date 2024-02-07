Updated February 4th, 2024 at 16:00 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-637 SUNDAY Draw DECLARED- 1st Prize Ticket No AB 350822
Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
3: 22 IST, February 4th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-637 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner
AB 350822 (WAYANADU)
Agent Name: NOUSHAD M K
Agency No.: W 533
3: 23 IST, February 4th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-637 Sunday 2nd Prize Winners
AC 105932 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: THARA
Agency No.: E 7389
3: 23 IST, February 4th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-637 Sunday Lucky 3rd Prize Winners
AA 901596
AB 379355
AC 437028
AD 130888
AE 769743
AF 457107
AG 247888
AH 240530
AJ 284404
AK 201765
AL 235025
AM 936349
3: 25 IST, February 4th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-636 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners
AA 350822
AC 350822
AD 350822
AE 350822
AF 350822
AG 350822
AH 350822
AJ 350822
AK 350822
AL 350822
AM 350822
10: 23 IST, February 4th 2024
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
4: 00 IST, February 4th 2024
Full list of winning numbers for AKSHAYA AK-637 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: AB 350822
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: AC 105932
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: AA 901596 AB 379355 AC 437028 AD 130888 AE 769743 AF 457107 AG 247888 AH 240530 AJ 284404 AK 201765 AL 235025 AM 936349
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AA 350822 AC 350822 AD 350822 AE 350822 AF 350822 AG 350822 AH 350822 AJ 350822 AK 350822 AL 350822 AM 350822
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 8798 8926 1550 9235 3759 1125 5880 5058 3295 8220 0398 3807 8466 2097 6121 3777 1785 7113
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 2260 3895 5069 6329 8318 8604 8947
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0378 0727 0751 1077 1080 1083 2160 2397 2673 3821 4017 4729 4915 5054 5702 6213 7120 7440 7743 8429 9542 9584 9754 9848 9946 9996
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0031 0277 0405 0459 0574 0651 0713 0814 0966 1222 1252 1518 1690 1771 1932 2006 2126 2978 2991 3151 3249 3267 3311 3411 3449 3814 4285 4373 4528 5003 5353 5561 5603 5657 5758 5813 5920 6098 6146 6219 6263 6281 6287 6602 6723 6794 6839 6873 6925 6938 6962 7501 7801 7815 7929 7987 8102 8108 8404 8532 8670 8835 8912 9090 9183 9237 9247 9346 9429 9454 9816 9834
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0074 0217 0226 0239 0343 0346 0397 0432 0624 0654 0678 0883 0960 1004 1052 1101 1137 1173 1177 1311 1322 1467 1519 1545 1569 1900 1956 1996 2059 2115 2148 2298 2360 2658 2719 2755 2792 2830 2836 3094 3098 3180 3419 3628 3770 3803 3944 3966 4114 4261 4272 4342 4542 4662 4700 4725 4778 4886 4901 5000 5013 5125 5159 5167 5264 5325 5514 5627 5682 5945 6006 6067 6068 6141 6284 6317 6406 6556 6589 6609 6697 6752 6969 7024 7057 7074 7176 7190 7192 7258 7276 7315 7399 7405 7453 7650 7654 7685 7789 7790 7823 7863 7879 8122 8162 8205 8249 8432 8468 8500 8706 8830 9011 9192 9314 9359 9421 9434 9528 9605 9639 9954 9987
AKSHAYA AK-637 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
10: 23 IST, February 4th 2024
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results.
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
10: 23 IST, February 4th 2024
Eight prizes, plus a consolation reward, are available with a AKSHAYA lottery ticket. The winner of the first prize received 70 Lakh rupees, while the winner of the second prize received ten lakhs. The winners received a total of 217105 awards. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining sum after deducting 10% of the first through third reward. 10% of the prize money (agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of the third through eighth place winners as well as the consolation awards, with funds provided by the government.
10: 24 IST, February 4th 2024
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
