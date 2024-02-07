English
LIVE-BLOG

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 10:40 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-753 Monday Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. WX 689912

Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the WIN WIN lottery. The "WIN WIN" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Monday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Winners
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
10: 40 IST, January 23rd 2024

Kerala Lottery 1st Prize Winner

WX 689912 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name: SHAJI P A

Agency No.: Y 2766

10: 40 IST, January 23rd 2024

Kerala Lottery 2nd Prize Winner

WV 421541 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: SASEENDRAN N K

Agency No.: R 10520

10: 39 IST, January 23rd 2024

Kerala Lottery 3rd Prize Winners

1) WN 324818 (THIRUR)

2) WO 779971 (MALAPPURAM)

3) WP 243913 (KANNUR)

4) WR 378029 (ALAPPUZHA)

5) WS 320005 (PATTAMBI)

6) WT 139006 (KOTTAYAM)

7) WU 332593 (KANHANGAD)

8) WV 629882 (ALAPPUZHA)

9) WW 403471 (WAYANADU)

10) WX 339758 (ERNAKULAM)

11) WY 278622 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

12) WZ 193086 (THRISSUR)

10: 40 IST, January 23rd 2024

CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 Lucky Winners

WN 689912

WO 689912

WP689912

WR 689912

WS 689912

WT 689912

WU 689912

WV 689912

WW 689912

WY 689912

WZ 689912

10: 39 IST, January 23rd 2024

Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-753 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WX 689912

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: WV 421541

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: WN 324818 WO 779971 WP 243913 WR 378029 WS 320005 WT 139006 WU 332593 WV 629882 WW 403471 WX 339758 WY 278622 WZ 193086

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 689912 WO 689912 WP689912 WR 689912 WS 689912 WT 689912 WU 689912 WV 689912 WW 689912 WY 689912 WZ 689912

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0876  1643  1965  2221  2578  2747  2803  3546  3719  5005  5475  5568  6137  6411  6582  7551  7857  8784

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0545  2043  3716  3941  4049  4742  6972  7118  8238  9244

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0850  0871  2219  2337  3005  4246  5049  6905  7020  7742  8100  8815  9424  9693

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0066  0081  0271  0298  0315  0326  0507  0549  0575  0612  0827  0925  0954  1424  1665  1819  1927  1949  2114  2134  2217  2339  2369  2373  2386  2467  2922  3213  3250  3257  3296  3620  3624  3764  3970  4031  4092  4274  4500  4722  4763  4950  5226  5245  5726  5793  5808  5853  5877  6050  6076  6124  6261  6362  6443  6525  7349  7495  7502  7956  7959  8004  8005  8049  8089  8146  8369  8389  8455  8486  8575  8597  8793  8932  9013  9321  9394  9512  9621  9702  9756  9898

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0187  0241  0335  0371  0511  0570  0602  0616  0640  0652  0747  1027  1172  1330  1349  1353  1357  1370  1403  1549  1565  1616  1683  1849  1946  2176  2198  2216  2368  2547  2673  2765  2878  2893  2961  3293  3433  3477  3534  3564  3590  3601  3671  3702  3770  3820  4000  4020  4022  4086  4161  4240  4267  4369  4609  4626  4719  4817  4856  4925  4995  5286  5419  5489  5563  5600  5605  5655  5683  5817  5847  5888  5952  5999  6024  6032  6049  6062  6237  6320  6430  6604  6979  7131  7138  7141  7184  7206  7295  7348  7362  7422  7542  7598  7714  7749  7920  8109  8112  8185  8216  8310  8429  8498  8517  8569  8732  8766  8812  8836  8916  9005  9055  9118  9240  9287  9378  9499  9602  9639  9686  9718  9734  9843  9895  9908

WIN WIN W-753 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

10: 26 IST, January 22nd 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

10: 26 IST, January 22nd 2024

There are 9 prizes on an WIN WIN lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 5 lakhs and 1 lakh, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.

10: 27 IST, January 22nd 2024

WIN WIN is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the WIN WIN lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the WIN WIN lottery code is "W", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.

10: 27 IST, January 22nd 2024

Kerala Lottery Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi SS-399

10: 28 IST, January 22nd 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

