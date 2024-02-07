Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-753 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WX 689912

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: WV 421541

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: WN 324818 WO 779971 WP 243913 WR 378029 WS 320005 WT 139006 WU 332593 WV 629882 WW 403471 WX 339758 WY 278622 WZ 193086

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 689912 WO 689912 WP689912 WR 689912 WS 689912 WT 689912 WU 689912 WV 689912 WW 689912 WY 689912 WZ 689912

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0876 1643 1965 2221 2578 2747 2803 3546 3719 5005 5475 5568 6137 6411 6582 7551 7857 8784

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0545 2043 3716 3941 4049 4742 6972 7118 8238 9244

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0850 0871 2219 2337 3005 4246 5049 6905 7020 7742 8100 8815 9424 9693

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0066 0081 0271 0298 0315 0326 0507 0549 0575 0612 0827 0925 0954 1424 1665 1819 1927 1949 2114 2134 2217 2339 2369 2373 2386 2467 2922 3213 3250 3257 3296 3620 3624 3764 3970 4031 4092 4274 4500 4722 4763 4950 5226 5245 5726 5793 5808 5853 5877 6050 6076 6124 6261 6362 6443 6525 7349 7495 7502 7956 7959 8004 8005 8049 8089 8146 8369 8389 8455 8486 8575 8597 8793 8932 9013 9321 9394 9512 9621 9702 9756 9898

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0187 0241 0335 0371 0511 0570 0602 0616 0640 0652 0747 1027 1172 1330 1349 1353 1357 1370 1403 1549 1565 1616 1683 1849 1946 2176 2198 2216 2368 2547 2673 2765 2878 2893 2961 3293 3433 3477 3534 3564 3590 3601 3671 3702 3770 3820 4000 4020 4022 4086 4161 4240 4267 4369 4609 4626 4719 4817 4856 4925 4995 5286 5419 5489 5563 5600 5605 5655 5683 5817 5847 5888 5952 5999 6024 6032 6049 6062 6237 6320 6430 6604 6979 7131 7138 7141 7184 7206 7295 7348 7362 7422 7542 7598 7714 7749 7920 8109 8112 8185 8216 8310 8429 8498 8517 8569 8732 8766 8812 8836 8916 9005 9055 9118 9240 9287 9378 9499 9602 9639 9686 9718 9734 9843 9895 9908

WIN WIN W-753 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)