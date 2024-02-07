Updated January 26th, 2024 at 12:00 IST
Kerala Lottery Result Today: NIRMAL NR-365 FRIDAY Draw Cancelled Due To Republic Day Celebrations
Kerala lottery fans, take note! The Kerala Lottery Department will not be holding its regular weekly lucky draw today, January 26, due to Republic Day celebrations. The next draw, Karunya KR-638, with a Rs 80 lakh prize, is scheduled for tomorrow, January 27. Nonetheless, the full format for today's cancelled Nirmal NR-385 draw can be seen below.
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-365 Lottery
NIRMAL NR-365 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
Eight prizes, plus a consolation reward, are available with a NIRMAL NR lottery ticket. The winner of the first prize received 70 Lakh rupees, while the winner of the second prize received ten lakhs. The winners received a total of 217105 awards. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining sum after deducting 10% of the first through third reward. 10% of the prize money (agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of the third through eighth place winners as well as the consolation awards, with funds provided by the government.
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results.
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
