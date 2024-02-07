English
LIVE-BLOG

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 12:00 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: NIRMAL NR-365 FRIDAY Draw Cancelled Due To Republic Day Celebrations

Kerala lottery fans, take note! The Kerala Lottery Department will not be holding its regular weekly lucky draw today, January 26, due to Republic Day celebrations. The next draw, Karunya KR-638, with a Rs 80 lakh prize, is scheduled for tomorrow, January 27. Nonetheless, the full format for today's cancelled Nirmal NR-385 draw can be seen below.

Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today
Kerala Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
9: 47 IST, January 26th 2024

Nirmal NR-365 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: TO BE ANNOUNCED

9: 47 IST, January 26th 2024

Nirmal NR-365 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner: TO BE ANNOUNCED

9: 48 IST, January 26th 2024

Nirmal NR-365 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

9: 48 IST, January 26th 2024

Nirmal NR-365 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

9: 45 IST, January 26th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

9: 45 IST, January 26th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-365 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

NIRMAL NR-365 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

9: 46 IST, January 26th 2024

Eight prizes, plus a consolation reward, are available with a NIRMAL NR lottery ticket. The winner of the first prize received 70 Lakh rupees, while the winner of the second prize received ten lakhs. The winners received a total of 217105 awards. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining sum after deducting 10% of the first through third reward. 10% of the prize money (agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of the third through eighth place winners as well as the consolation awards, with funds provided by the government.

9: 46 IST, January 26th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results.

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

