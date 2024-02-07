Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
LIVE-BLOG

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 17:57 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-400 Tuesday Draw OUT- Check Winners

Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The "STHREE SAKTHI" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Digital Desk
Kerala State Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-400 TUESDAY Check Winners
Kerala State Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-400 TUESDAY Check Winners | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
5: 51 IST, January 30th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-400 Lucky Winner

SO 393750 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: P THANKARAJAN

Agency No: T 2356

5: 51 IST, January 30th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-400 Lucky Winner

SZ 969347 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: MOHANA KUMARI

Agency No: K 6296

5: 52 IST, January 30th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-400 Lucky Winners

1010  2913  3004  3336  3899  3989  4824  5095  5801  5964  6776  7145  7762  7991  8670  9595  9613  9822

 

3: 35 IST, January 30th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-400 Lucky 4th Prize Winners

2071  2414  3444  3610  4116  6036  6991  7333  7456  8457
 

3: 35 IST, January 30th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-400 Lucky 5th Prize Winners

0500  0990  1061  2265  3583  4309  4862  4898  4971  6397  6636  6728  7293  7308  7716  8410  8855  9179  9639  9703
 

5: 52 IST, January 30th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-400 Result: 6th Prize Winner

0000  0070  0450  0483  0811  0982  1071  1438  1479  1551  1699  1990  2076  2394  2473  2606  2648  2673  2702  3827  4124  4261  4331  4397  5322  5650  5730  5797  6170  6331  6808  6819  6926  7095  7300  7375  7568  7629  7749  7932  7976  8164  8211  8378  8406  8438  8659  8715  9088  9097  9445  9850

5: 53 IST, January 30th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-400 Result: 7th Prize Winner

0330  0371  0507  0842  1057  1362  1695  1977  2023  2145  2310  2540  2725  2847  3234  3740  4407  4889  4953  5539  5572  5615  5659  5870  5880  6403  6556  6579  6582 6620  6635  6872  6953  6992  7287  8053  8129  8920  8931  9114  9308  9387  9419  9537  9739

5: 53 IST, January 30th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-400 Result: 8th Prize Winner

0017  0177  0212  0257  0395  0495  0561  0605  0701  0807  0856  0875  0915  1016  1143  1158  1169  1320  1431  1446  1472  1573  1611  1651  1707  1924  2005  2038  2084  2201  2205  2279  2329  2344  2362  2409  2411  2659  2785  2791  2800  2820  2826  2860  2862  2939  2947  2964  2994  3106  3137  3297  3341  3420  3533  3597  3666  3736  3770  3857  3931  4083  4134  4281  4582  4654  4708  4737  4775  4865  4885  4895  4896  4902  5003  5012  5097  5323  5585  5591  5674  5686  5697  5719  5804  5855  5934  5943  6065  6129  6270  6309  6362  6457  6535  6573  6673  6675  6799  6816  6942  6971  7140  7200  7361  7565  7863  7933  8019  8070  8197  8206  8560  8650  8686  8896  8923  8982  9131  9144  9335  9389  9604  9734  9808  9939

11: 39 IST, January 30th 2024

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

11: 38 IST, January 30th 2024

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

11: 38 IST, January 30th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

11: 38 IST, January 30th 2024

Next Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-401 Draw on 06-02-2024

11: 37 IST, January 30th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

11: 37 IST, January 30th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the STHREE SAKTHI lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the STHREE SAKTHI lottery code is "SS", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.

11: 36 IST, January 30th 2024

There are 9 prizes on an STHREE SAKTHI lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.

11: 36 IST, January 30th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

