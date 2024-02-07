Updated January 30th, 2024 at 17:57 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-400 Tuesday Draw OUT- Check Winners
Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The "STHREE SAKTHI" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
Info
4 min read
5: 51 IST, January 30th 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-400 Lucky Winner
SO 393750 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: P THANKARAJAN
Agency No: T 2356
5: 51 IST, January 30th 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-400 Lucky Winner
SZ 969347 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: MOHANA KUMARI
Agency No: K 6296
5: 52 IST, January 30th 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-400 Lucky Winners
1010 2913 3004 3336 3899 3989 4824 5095 5801 5964 6776 7145 7762 7991 8670 9595 9613 9822
3: 35 IST, January 30th 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-400 Lucky 4th Prize Winners
2071 2414 3444 3610 4116 6036 6991 7333 7456 8457
3: 35 IST, January 30th 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-400 Lucky 5th Prize Winners
0500 0990 1061 2265 3583 4309 4862 4898 4971 6397 6636 6728 7293 7308 7716 8410 8855 9179 9639 9703
5: 52 IST, January 30th 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-400 Result: 6th Prize Winner
0000 0070 0450 0483 0811 0982 1071 1438 1479 1551 1699 1990 2076 2394 2473 2606 2648 2673 2702 3827 4124 4261 4331 4397 5322 5650 5730 5797 6170 6331 6808 6819 6926 7095 7300 7375 7568 7629 7749 7932 7976 8164 8211 8378 8406 8438 8659 8715 9088 9097 9445 9850
5: 53 IST, January 30th 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-400 Result: 7th Prize Winner
0330 0371 0507 0842 1057 1362 1695 1977 2023 2145 2310 2540 2725 2847 3234 3740 4407 4889 4953 5539 5572 5615 5659 5870 5880 6403 6556 6579 6582 6620 6635 6872 6953 6992 7287 8053 8129 8920 8931 9114 9308 9387 9419 9537 9739
5: 53 IST, January 30th 2024
STHREE SAKTHI SS-400 Result: 8th Prize Winner
0017 0177 0212 0257 0395 0495 0561 0605 0701 0807 0856 0875 0915 1016 1143 1158 1169 1320 1431 1446 1472 1573 1611 1651 1707 1924 2005 2038 2084 2201 2205 2279 2329 2344 2362 2409 2411 2659 2785 2791 2800 2820 2826 2860 2862 2939 2947 2964 2994 3106 3137 3297 3341 3420 3533 3597 3666 3736 3770 3857 3931 4083 4134 4281 4582 4654 4708 4737 4775 4865 4885 4895 4896 4902 5003 5012 5097 5323 5585 5591 5674 5686 5697 5719 5804 5855 5934 5943 6065 6129 6270 6309 6362 6457 6535 6573 6673 6675 6799 6816 6942 6971 7140 7200 7361 7565 7863 7933 8019 8070 8197 8206 8560 8650 8686 8896 8923 8982 9131 9144 9335 9389 9604 9734 9808 9939
11: 39 IST, January 30th 2024
Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%.
11: 38 IST, January 30th 2024
No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.
11: 38 IST, January 30th 2024
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
11: 38 IST, January 30th 2024
Next Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-401 Draw on 06-02-2024
11: 37 IST, January 30th 2024
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
11: 37 IST, January 30th 2024
STHREE SAKTHI is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the STHREE SAKTHI lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the STHREE SAKTHI lottery code is "SS", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.
11: 36 IST, January 30th 2024
There are 9 prizes on an STHREE SAKTHI lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.
11: 36 IST, January 30th 2024
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
