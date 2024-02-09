LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-508 Thursday Draw OUT- Check Winners

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA PLUS KN-507 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: PL 313959 (VAIKKOM)

Agent Name: SHEEJA SAJIMON

Agency No.: K 9169

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: PF 967214 (ATTINGAL)

Agent Name: SHINE D T

Agency No.: T 3795

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: PA 551390 PB 208339 PC 590534 PD 679100 PE 771703 PF 503605 PG 763007 PH 225807 PJ 894465 PK 498342 PL 667214 PM 350669

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PA 313959 PB 313959 PC 313959 PD 313959 PE 313959 PF 313959 PG 313959 PH 313959 PJ 313959 PK 313959 PM 313959

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0233 0363 0819 2676 3556 3908 5095 5348 5861 6306 6407 6759 7027 7093 7416 8017 9839 9853

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0182 0207 0214 0546 0862 1002 1837 1947 2586 2922 3097 3116 3399 3429 3525 3990 4574 4745 4841 5834 6563 6822 6874 6967 7024 7045 7674 7691 8399 8861 8873 9005 9324 9888

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0018 0129 0256 0259 0452 0616 0793 0906 1047 1080 1372 1448 1776 1814 1827 2094 2117 2314 2515 2641 2724 2736 2869 3059 3182 3271 3284 3292 3331 3344 3885 3952 3957 4379 4461 4590 4953 4973 5008 5141 5172 5416 5515 5604 5651 5777 5849 5926 6126 6135 6196 6315 6394 6619 6949 7060 7091 7121 7166 7306 7334 7412 7550 8079 8337 8668 8685 8849 8862 9157 9167 9249 9283 9376 9460 9573 9613 9651 9711 9963



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 5014 1605 5321 1788 5448 5134 9761 9228 3328 1922 3929 2713 0544 7498 8413 1502 7802 2997 7936 4761 8673 9855 2065 1960 7195 2113 8037 2879 0268 5965 5610 3577 2007 2005 3223 4801 3454 2816 5123 0894 3728 2082 7437 3522 4686 4819 0536 8771 2026 3463 2918 8589 3632 8890 8870 7310 3416 9899 8020 2108 5378 8921 0928 7244 8692 8752 7095 8165 3596 1649 2414 1901 3685 2086 3601 1174 3225 7926 9937 3737 4297 6352 7827 1319 3004 4883 7898 0137 2398 4881 5260 9870 9110 5824 4586 7563 6847 3936 7450 2881 5310 0739 6752 7263 7077 7054 0625 9420 4613 0184 1222 9146 1895 9943 5189 4927 4068 2485 0285 7918 1045 9428 0246





KARUNYA PLUS KN-507 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)