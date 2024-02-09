English
LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-508 Thursday Draw OUT- Check Winners

Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS lottery. The "KARUNYA PLUS" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Wednesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Garvit Parashar
Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-508 Thursday Lottery Lucky Draw OUT
Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-508 Thursday Lottery Lucky Draw OUT | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
4: 01 IST, February 8th 2024

Karunya Plus KN 508 Lucky Winner

PL 313959 (VAIKKOM)
Agent Name: SHEEJA SAJIMON
Agency No.: K 9169

 

4: 01 IST, February 8th 2024

Karunya Plus KN 508 Lucky Winner

PF 967214 (ATTINGAL)
Agent Name: SHINE D T
Agency No.: T 3795

3: 47 IST, February 8th 2024

Karunya Plus KN 508 Lucky Winners

PA 551390 PB 208339 PC 590534 PD 679100 PE 771703 PF 503605 PG 763007 PH 225807 PJ 894465 PK 498342 PL 667214 PM 350669

4: 01 IST, February 8th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA PLUS KN-507 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: PL 313959 (VAIKKOM)
                                                                             Agent Name: SHEEJA SAJIMON
                                                                                   Agency No.: K 9169

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: PF 967214 (ATTINGAL)
                                                                                   Agent Name: SHINE D T
                                                                                    Agency No.: T 3795

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: PA 551390 PB 208339 PC 590534 PD 679100 PE 771703 PF 503605 PG 763007 PH 225807 PJ 894465 PK 498342 PL 667214 PM 350669

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PA 313959  PB 313959 PC 313959  PD 313959 PE 313959  PF 313959 PG 313959  PH 313959 PJ 313959  PK 313959  PM 313959

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0233  0363  0819  2676  3556  3908  5095  5348  5861  6306  6407  6759  7027  7093  7416  8017  9839  9853

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0182  0207  0214  0546  0862  1002  1837  1947  2586  2922  3097  3116  3399  3429  3525  3990  4574  4745  4841  5834  6563  6822  6874  6967  7024  7045  7674  7691  8399  8861  8873  9005  9324  9888

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0018  0129  0256  0259  0452  0616  0793  0906  1047  1080  1372  1448  1776  1814  1827  2094  2117  2314  2515  2641  2724  2736  2869  3059  3182  3271  3284  3292  3331  3344  3885  3952  3957  4379  4461  4590  4953  4973  5008  5141  5172  5416  5515  5604  5651  5777  5849  5926  6126  6135  6196  6315  6394  6619  6949  7060  7091  7121  7166  7306  7334  7412  7550  8079  8337  8668  8685  8849  8862  9157  9167  9249  9283  9376  9460  9573  9613  9651  9711  9963
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 5014  1605  5321  1788  5448  5134  9761  9228  3328  1922  3929  2713  0544  7498  8413  1502  7802  2997  7936  4761  8673  9855  2065  1960  7195  2113  8037  2879  0268  5965  5610  3577  2007  2005  3223  4801  3454  2816  5123  0894  3728  2082  7437  3522  4686  4819  0536  8771  2026  3463  2918  8589  3632  8890  8870  7310  3416  9899  8020  2108  5378  8921  0928  7244  8692  8752  7095  8165  3596  1649  2414  1901  3685  2086  3601  1174  3225  7926  9937  3737  4297  6352  7827  1319  3004  4883  7898  0137  2398  4881  5260  9870  9110  5824  4586  7563  6847  3936  7450  2881  5310  0739  6752  7263  7077  7054  0625  9420  4613  0184  1222  9146  1895  9943  5189  4927  4068  2485  0285  7918  1045  9428  0246

 

KARUNYA PLUS KN-507 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

3: 51 IST, February 8th 2024

Karunya Plus KN 508 Lucky Winners

PA 313959  PB 313959 PC 313959  PD 313959 PE 313959  PF 313959 PG 313959  PH 313959 PJ 313959  PK 313959  PM 313959
 

10: 54 IST, February 8th 2024

KARUNYA PLUS is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., the KARUNYA PLUS lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the KARUNYA PLUS lottery code is "KN", which also includes the draw number. KARUNYA PLUS lottery only cost Rs 40.

10: 51 IST, February 8th 2024

Karunya Plus lottery ticket has 8 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 80 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 10 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 217105 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount ( agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.

10: 50 IST, February 8th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

10: 50 IST, February 8th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

