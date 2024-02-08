English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-363 FRIDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. NT 175777

Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the NIRMAL NR lottery. The "NIRMAL NR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Friday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Winners
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
4: 50 IST, January 12th 2024

Nirmal NR-363 Lucky 1st Prize Winner

NT 175777 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: VILASINI M

Agency No.: M 4618

4: 49 IST, January 12th 2024

Nirmal NR-363 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner

NO 706780 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: H M RAFI

Agency No.: T 2062

Advertisement
4: 48 IST, January 12th 2024

Nirmal NR-363 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners

1) NN 469797 (KOLLAM)

2) NO 145095 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

3) NP 408415 (IDUKKI)

4) NR 246891 (ALAPPUZHA)

5) NS 731493 (IDUKKI)

6) NT 107704 (NEYYATTINKARA)

7) NU 906904 (IRINJALAKUDA)

8) NV 985439 (KOLLAM)

9) NW 947487 (KANHANGAD)

10) NX 939269 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

11) NY 247478 (ALAPPUZHA)

12) NZ 120774 (ADOOR)

4: 52 IST, January 12th 2024

Nirmal NR-363 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners

NN 175777

NO 175777

NP 175777

NR 175777

NS 175777

NU 175777

NV 175777

NW 175777

NX 175777

NY 175777

NZ 175777

Advertisement
4: 51 IST, January 12th 2024

Nirmal NR-363 4th Prize Lucky Winners

0684  0830  1070  2026  2246  2631  3173  5953  6689  6710  6810  7029  7651  7964  8331  8550  9004  9829

4: 53 IST, January 12th 2024

Nirmal NR-363 Lucky 5th Prize Winners

0034  0422  0548  0562  0629  1170  1173  1309  1643  1665  2029  2139  2200  3463  3539  3548  3867  3916  4163  4275  4565  4749  5249  5922  6300  6955  7085  7834  7972  8255  8669  8697  8878  9192  9509  9594

Advertisement
4: 54 IST, January 12th 2024

Nirmal NR-363 Lucky 6th Prize Winners

0036  0038  0073  0233  0288  0446  0692  0771  0835  0854  1000  1220  1342  1386  1602  1606  1772  1937  2024  2092  2158  2160  2184  2344  2428  2462  2677  2805  2918  2972  2980  3356  3669  3714  3802  3825  3895  4148  4368  4669  5017  5154  5240  5484  5820  5988  6044  6068  6149  6523  6553  6784  7027  7069  7112  7200  7310  7325  7479  7536  7584  7779  8208  8386  8698  8772  8968  8992  9098  9126  9238  9480  9490  9551  9570  9769  9772  9860  9956

4: 55 IST, January 12th 2024

Nirmal NR-363 Lucky 7th Prize Winners

0008  0239  0241  0246  0294  0392  0607  0621  0699  0749  0787  0901  0985  0996  1011  1021  1114  1286  1347  1705  1714  2201  2216  2219  2249  2282  2320  2418  2467  2676  2703  2765  2780  2859  3077  3138  3203  3265  3420  3497  3638  3674  3675  3734  3959  3977  4065  4078  4137  4145  4211  4241  4294  4387  4404  4424  4439  4444  4453  4683  4710  4715  4790  4876  5051  5163  5167  5213  5269  5271  5337  5462  5573  5760  5802  5940  5968  5973  6082  6333  6347  6479  6537  6569  6796  6876  7081  7089  7101  7149  7164  7197  7296  7304  7338  7349  7488  7540  7594  7622  7630  7702  7716  7960  7974  7981  8026  8048  8276  8528  8628  8630  8778  8829  8934  8955  9387  9615  9740  9900  9907  9941

Advertisement
4: 01 IST, January 12th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-363 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NT 175777 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NO 706780

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: NN 469797 NO 145095 NP 408415 NR 246891 NS 731493 NT 107704 NU 906904 NV 985439 NW 947487 NX 939269 NY 247478 NZ 120774

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 175777 NO 175777 NP 175777 NR 175777 NS 175777 NU 175777 NV 175777 NW 175777 NX 175777 NY 175777 NZ 175777

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0684  0830  1070  2026  2246  2631  3173  5953  6689  6710  6810  7029  7651  7964  8331  8550  9004  9829

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0034  0422  0548  0562  0629  1170  1173  1309  1643  1665  2029  2139  2200  3463  3539  3548  3867  3916  4163  4275  4565  4749  5249  5922  6300  6955  7085  7834  7972  8255  8669  8697  8878  9192  9509  9594

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0036  0038  0073  0233  0288  0446  0692  0771  0835  0854  1000  1220  1342  1386  1602  1606  1772  1937  2024  2092  2158  2160  2184  2344  2428  2462  2677  2805  2918  2972  2980  3356  3669  3714  3802  3825  3895  4148  4368  4669  5017  5154  5240  5484  5820  5988  6044  6068  6149  6523  6553  6784  7027  7069  7112  7200  7310  7325  7479  7536  7584  7779  8208  8386  8698  8772  8968  8992  9098  9126  9238  9480  9490  9551  9570  9769  9772  9860  9956

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0008  0239  0241  0246  0294  0392  0607  0621  0699  0749  0787  0901  0985  0996  1011  1021  1114  1286  1347  1705  1714  2201  2216  2219  2249  2282  2320  2418  2467  2676  2703  2765  2780  2859  3077  3138  3203  3265  3420  3497  3638  3674  3675  3734  3959  3977  4065  4078  4137  4145  4211  4241  4294  4387  4404  4424  4439  4444  4453  4683  4710  4715  4790  4876  5051  5163  5167  5213  5269  5271  5337  5462  5573  5760  5802  5940  5968  5973  6082  6333  6347  6479  6537  6569  6796  6876  7081  7089  7101  7149  7164  7197  7296  7304  7338  7349  7488  7540  7594  7622  7630  7702  7716  7960  7974  7981  8026  8048  8276  8528  8628  8630  8778  8829  8934  8955  9387  9615  9740  9900  9907  9941

NIRMAL NR-363 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

9: 57 IST, January 12th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Advertisement
9: 58 IST, January 12th 2024

Eight prizes, plus a consolation reward, are available with a NIRMAL NR lottery ticket. The winner of the first prize received 70 Lakh rupees, while the winner of the second prize received ten lakhs. The winners received a total of 217105 awards. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining sum after deducting 10% of the first through third reward. 10% of the prize money (agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of the third through eighth place winners as well as the consolation awards, with funds provided by the government.

9: 58 IST, January 12th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results.

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

Advertisement

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement