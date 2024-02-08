LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-363 FRIDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. NT 175777

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-363 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NT 175777

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NO 706780

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: NN 469797 NO 145095 NP 408415 NR 246891 NS 731493 NT 107704 NU 906904 NV 985439 NW 947487 NX 939269 NY 247478 NZ 120774

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 175777 NO 175777 NP 175777 NR 175777 NS 175777 NU 175777 NV 175777 NW 175777 NX 175777 NY 175777 NZ 175777

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0684 0830 1070 2026 2246 2631 3173 5953 6689 6710 6810 7029 7651 7964 8331 8550 9004 9829

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0034 0422 0548 0562 0629 1170 1173 1309 1643 1665 2029 2139 2200 3463 3539 3548 3867 3916 4163 4275 4565 4749 5249 5922 6300 6955 7085 7834 7972 8255 8669 8697 8878 9192 9509 9594

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0036 0038 0073 0233 0288 0446 0692 0771 0835 0854 1000 1220 1342 1386 1602 1606 1772 1937 2024 2092 2158 2160 2184 2344 2428 2462 2677 2805 2918 2972 2980 3356 3669 3714 3802 3825 3895 4148 4368 4669 5017 5154 5240 5484 5820 5988 6044 6068 6149 6523 6553 6784 7027 7069 7112 7200 7310 7325 7479 7536 7584 7779 8208 8386 8698 8772 8968 8992 9098 9126 9238 9480 9490 9551 9570 9769 9772 9860 9956

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0008 0239 0241 0246 0294 0392 0607 0621 0699 0749 0787 0901 0985 0996 1011 1021 1114 1286 1347 1705 1714 2201 2216 2219 2249 2282 2320 2418 2467 2676 2703 2765 2780 2859 3077 3138 3203 3265 3420 3497 3638 3674 3675 3734 3959 3977 4065 4078 4137 4145 4211 4241 4294 4387 4404 4424 4439 4444 4453 4683 4710 4715 4790 4876 5051 5163 5167 5213 5269 5271 5337 5462 5573 5760 5802 5940 5968 5973 6082 6333 6347 6479 6537 6569 6796 6876 7081 7089 7101 7149 7164 7197 7296 7304 7338 7349 7488 7540 7594 7622 7630 7702 7716 7960 7974 7981 8026 8048 8276 8528 8628 8630 8778 8829 8934 8955 9387 9615 9740 9900 9907 9941

NIRMAL NR-363 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)