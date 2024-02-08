Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
LIVE-BLOG

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 16:22 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA KR-636 Saturday Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. KF 322071

Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA KR lottery. The "KARUNYA KR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Saturday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Winners
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
3: 55 IST, January 13th 2024

KARUNYA KN-636 1st Prize Lucky Winner

KF 322071 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: SOMASUNDARAM K T

Agency No.: R 6925

3: 55 IST, January 13th 2024

KARUNYA KN-636 2nd Prize Lucky Winner

KA 672117 (WAYANADU)

Agent Name: NISHAD C M

Agency No.: W 427

3: 30 IST, January 13th 2024

KARUNYA KN-636 3rd Prize Lucky Winners

KA 192020 KB 189237 KC 241637 KD 281908 KE 421770 KF 868411 KG 265558 KH 161047 KJ 986935 KK 870401 KL 929631 KM 332056

4: 22 IST, January 13th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KR-636 Lottery

UCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KF 322071

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KA 672117

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: KA 192020 KB 189237 KC 241637 KD 281908 KE 421770 KF 868411 KG 265558 KH 161047 KJ 986935 KK 870401 KL 929631 KM 332056

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KA 322071 KB 322071 KC 322071 KD 322071 KE 322071 KG 322071 KH 322071 KJ 322071 KK 322071 KL 322071 KM 322071

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0383  0590  1565  2501  3982  4029  4410  5388  5789  5854  6308  6452  7291  7502  7992  7998  8205  8496

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0044  1797  2438  2556  4384  6756  6945  8021  8501  9146

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1221  1756  2099  2770  2771  3412  3580  5724  6049  6317  6561  6596  7666  9723

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0123  0129  0288  0369  0484  0699  0882  1000  1060  1162  1218  1287  1345  1441  1442  1767  1844  1863  1929  1930  2418  2536  2550  2615  2691  2745  2861  2878  3035  3421  3460  3956  4057  4059  4094  4333  4605  4694  5147  5207  5250  5317  5407  5512  5600  6093  6228  6387  6499  6516  6534  6610  6816  6824  6952  7046  7048  7092  7147  7235  7435  7795  8228  8343  8445  8534  8637  8723  8770  8808  8969  8987  9093  9524  9626  9686  9766  9780  9916  9951

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0035  0102  0139  0376  0388  0504  0533  0562  0581  0584  0595  0650  0805  0813  0840  0857  0886  0972  0983  1002  1130  1354  1360  1505  1529  1545  1627  1949  2061  2153  2156  2230  2385  2465  2559  2698  2729  2756  2970  2973  2978  2991  3028  3104  3131  3147  3275  3436  3555  3696  3735  3816  3833  3895  3970  3993  4253  4390  4563  4769  4886  4899  5134  5177  5202  5245  5431  5511  5622  5722  5750  5761  5764  5791  5823  5926  5995  6048  6250  6318  6446  6521  6633  6850  6906  6961  7153  7270  7298  7384  7547  7725  7747  7759  7841  7845  7994  8012  8033  8061  8090  8128  8199  8339  8464  8469  8498  8552  8712  8735  8740  8768  8921  8974  9029  9164  9274  9322  9427  9510  9674  9693  9708  9810

KARUNYA KR-636 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

10: 37 IST, January 13th 2024

Make sure to verify the results if you took part in the KARUNYA KR-636 lucky draw before the Kerala Government Gazette publishes them. To claim your reward money, you have to come to the Kerala Lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days of the draw. To properly receive the reward money, you need to bring your ticket and identity documents with you.

10: 34 IST, January 13th 2024

Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.

10: 35 IST, January 13th 2024

On behalf of the Kerala government, the lottery department announces the "KARUNYA KR-635" Result. In Thiruvananthapuram, at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA KR-635" will be drawn today, December 9, 2023. The Kerala State Lotteries department releases the lottery in twelve series, though the series are subject to change. There were 108 lakh tickets available for purchase each week. The winner in first place took home Rs. 80 lakhs.

10: 36 IST, January 13th 2024

Today is scheduled for the drawing of the KARUNYA KR-636 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, December 8, will be released soon.

10: 36 IST, January 13th 2024

Step 1: Visit keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net to view the official Kerala Lotteries result.

Step 2: Select the lottery name from the navigation menu that you wish to check by clicking on it.

Step 3: A page now opens with a table containing the name and date of the draw results.

Step 4: To view the results, click the name or date of the lottery you want to check.

Step 5: The page containing the lottery results opens here.

Step 6: Now carefully review the results.

10: 38 IST, January 13th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

