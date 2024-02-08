Updated January 13th, 2024 at 16:22 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA KR-636 Saturday Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. KF 322071
Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA KR lottery. The "KARUNYA KR" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Saturday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
3: 55 IST, January 13th 2024
KARUNYA KN-636 1st Prize Lucky Winner
KF 322071 (GURUVAYOOR)
Agent Name: SOMASUNDARAM K T
Agency No.: R 6925
3: 55 IST, January 13th 2024
KARUNYA KN-636 2nd Prize Lucky Winner
KA 672117 (WAYANADU)
Agent Name: NISHAD C M
Agency No.: W 427
3: 30 IST, January 13th 2024
KARUNYA KN-636 3rd Prize Lucky Winners
KA 192020 KB 189237 KC 241637 KD 281908 KE 421770 KF 868411 KG 265558 KH 161047 KJ 986935 KK 870401 KL 929631 KM 332056
4: 22 IST, January 13th 2024
Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KR-636 Lottery
UCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KF 322071
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KA 672117
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: KA 192020 KB 189237 KC 241637 KD 281908 KE 421770 KF 868411 KG 265558 KH 161047 KJ 986935 KK 870401 KL 929631 KM 332056
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KA 322071 KB 322071 KC 322071 KD 322071 KE 322071 KG 322071 KH 322071 KJ 322071 KK 322071 KL 322071 KM 322071
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0383 0590 1565 2501 3982 4029 4410 5388 5789 5854 6308 6452 7291 7502 7992 7998 8205 8496
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0044 1797 2438 2556 4384 6756 6945 8021 8501 9146
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1221 1756 2099 2770 2771 3412 3580 5724 6049 6317 6561 6596 7666 9723
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0123 0129 0288 0369 0484 0699 0882 1000 1060 1162 1218 1287 1345 1441 1442 1767 1844 1863 1929 1930 2418 2536 2550 2615 2691 2745 2861 2878 3035 3421 3460 3956 4057 4059 4094 4333 4605 4694 5147 5207 5250 5317 5407 5512 5600 6093 6228 6387 6499 6516 6534 6610 6816 6824 6952 7046 7048 7092 7147 7235 7435 7795 8228 8343 8445 8534 8637 8723 8770 8808 8969 8987 9093 9524 9626 9686 9766 9780 9916 9951
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0035 0102 0139 0376 0388 0504 0533 0562 0581 0584 0595 0650 0805 0813 0840 0857 0886 0972 0983 1002 1130 1354 1360 1505 1529 1545 1627 1949 2061 2153 2156 2230 2385 2465 2559 2698 2729 2756 2970 2973 2978 2991 3028 3104 3131 3147 3275 3436 3555 3696 3735 3816 3833 3895 3970 3993 4253 4390 4563 4769 4886 4899 5134 5177 5202 5245 5431 5511 5622 5722 5750 5761 5764 5791 5823 5926 5995 6048 6250 6318 6446 6521 6633 6850 6906 6961 7153 7270 7298 7384 7547 7725 7747 7759 7841 7845 7994 8012 8033 8061 8090 8128 8199 8339 8464 8469 8498 8552 8712 8735 8740 8768 8921 8974 9029 9164 9274 9322 9427 9510 9674 9693 9708 9810
KARUNYA KR-636 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
10: 37 IST, January 13th 2024
Make sure to verify the results if you took part in the KARUNYA KR-636 lucky draw before the Kerala Government Gazette publishes them. To claim your reward money, you have to come to the Kerala Lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days of the draw. To properly receive the reward money, you need to bring your ticket and identity documents with you.
10: 34 IST, January 13th 2024
Sunday is the day for the Akshaya lottery; Monday is the day for the Win-Win lottery; Tuesday is the day for the Sthree Sakthi lottery; Wednesday is the day for the Fifty-Fifty lottery; Thursday is the day for the Karunya Plus lottery; Friday is the day for the Nirmal lottery; and Saturday is the day for the Karunya lottery. Regretfully, the Pournami lottery was temporarily discontinued by the government, and the Bhagyamithra lottery was reintroduced as a new program in the monthly lottery. On the REPUBLIC TV Digital, live updates for the Kerala lottery results will begin to appear at 3:05 pm.
10: 35 IST, January 13th 2024
On behalf of the Kerala government, the lottery department announces the "KARUNYA KR-635" Result. In Thiruvananthapuram, at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA KR-635" will be drawn today, December 9, 2023. The Kerala State Lotteries department releases the lottery in twelve series, though the series are subject to change. There were 108 lakh tickets available for purchase each week. The winner in first place took home Rs. 80 lakhs.
10: 36 IST, January 13th 2024
Today is scheduled for the drawing of the KARUNYA KR-636 Kerala Lottery Result. When Kerala Lottery Today airs live at 2:55 p.m., the public can watch the Winning Number post. It is anticipated that the Kerala Lotteries Result for today, December 8, will be released soon.
10: 36 IST, January 13th 2024
Step 1: Visit keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net to view the official Kerala Lotteries result.
Step 2: Select the lottery name from the navigation menu that you wish to check by clicking on it.
Step 3: A page now opens with a table containing the name and date of the draw results.
Step 4: To view the results, click the name or date of the lottery you want to check.
Step 5: The page containing the lottery results opens here.
Step 6: Now carefully review the results.
10: 38 IST, January 13th 2024
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
