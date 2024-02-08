English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-634 SUNDAY Draw DECLARED- 1st Prize Ticket No. AZ 668146

Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Sunday Result: Check Winners
Kerala Lottery Sunday Result: Check Winners | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
3: 40 IST, January 14th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-634 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner

AZ 668146 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: SUNIL P V

Agency No.: R 8530

3: 40 IST, January 14th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-634 Sunday 2nd Prize Winners

AN 763270 (KARUNAGAPPALLI)

Agent Name: HAZEENA

Agency No.: Q 7245

3: 19 IST, January 14th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-634 Sunday Lucky 3rd Prize Winners

AN 425000 AO 409872 AP 870329 AR 465006 AS 435496 AT 339783 AU 904154 AV 899459 AW 941099 AX 748561 AY 858884 AZ 827560

3: 23 IST, January 14th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-634 Consolation Prize Winners

AN 668146

AO 668146

AP 668146

AR 668146

AS 668146

AT 668146

AU 668146

AV 668146

AW 668146

AX 668146

AY 668146

3: 25 IST, January 14th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-634 Lucky 4th Prize Winners

0001  1587  1596  2250  2396  2407  3599  4255  5256  5385  7240  7631  7777  7878  8051  8495  8971  9601

3: 27 IST, January 14th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-634 Lucky Prize Winners

0894  3564  4425  5312  5519  6927  6991

3: 31 IST, January 14th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-634 Lucky 6th Prize Winners

0126  0866  0974  1322  1758  2581  3151  3473  3665  3860  4232  4324  4478  4946  5906  6019  6172  6518  6537  6607  7056  7852  8331  9658  9797  9973

3: 42 IST, January 14th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-634 Lucky 7th Prize Winners

0108  0335  0350  0568  0799  0806  0874  1004  1021  1311  1385  1437  1529  1550  1640  1654  1783  2054  2106  2272  2349  2381  2400  2408  2445  2641  2773  2805  2808  2852  2894  3124  3319  3337  3506  4045  4150  4399  4667  4701  4709  4787  4802  5279  5636  5781  5866  5909  5926  6113  6122  6235  6699  6791  6870  6981  7015  7096  7137  7245  7367  7419  7738  7863  8075  8205  8631  8941  9008  9144  9157  9557

3: 59 IST, January 14th 2024

AKSHAYA AK-634 Lucky 8th Prize Winners

0024  0296  0393  0501  0629  0703  0826  0840  0872  0899  0940  0965  1112  1138  1176  1403  1443  1570  1951  1956  1989  2131  2417  2529  2657  2729  2745  2751  2754  2761  2863  2880  2989  3071  3163  3197  3220  3225  3424  3656  3720  3819  3843  3891  3914  4119  4168  4213  4230  4304  4366  4486  4492  4531  4606  4716  4842  4928  5116  5143  5336  5656  6090  6109  6133  6180  6234  6462  6590  6661  6691  6710  6959  6963  7011  7043  7094  7095  7177  7350  7424  7429  7493  7602  7689  7694  7739  7831  7862  7879  7904  8040  8071  8191  8215  8263  8279  8334  8386  8418  8482  8487  8527  8582  8662  8826  8882  8980  9059  9125  9205  9252  9279  9342  9377  9528  9529  9542  9678  9766  9832  9900  9998

3: 59 IST, January 14th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for AKSHAYA AK-634 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: AZ 668146

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: AN 763270

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: AN 425000 AO 409872 AP 870329 AR 465006 AS 435496 AT 339783 AU 904154 AV 899459 AW 941099 AX 748561 AY 858884 AZ 827560

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AN 668146 AO 668146 AP 668146 AR 668146 AS 668146 AT 668146 AU 668146 AV 668146 AW 668146 AX 668146 AY 668146

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0001  1587  1596  2250  2396  2407  3599  4255  5256  5385  7240  7631  7777  7878  8051  8495  8971  9601

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0894  3564  4425  5312  5519  6927

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0126  0866  0974  1322  1758  2581  3151  3473  3665  3860  4232  4324  4478  4946  5906  6019  6172  6518  6537  6607  7056  7852  8331  9658  9797  9973

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0108  0335  0350  0568  0799  0806  0874  1004  1021  1311  1385  1437  1529  1550  1640  1654  1783  2054  2106  2272  2349  2381  2400  2408  2445  2641  2773  2805  2808  2852  2894  3124  3319  3337  3506  4045  4150  4399  4667  4701  4709  4787  4802  5279  5636  5781  5866  5909  5926  6113  6122  6235  6699  6791  6870  6981  7015  7096  7137  7245  7367  7419  7738  7863  8075  8205  8631  8941  9008  9144  9157  9557

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0024  0296  0393  0501  0629  0703  0826  0840  0872  0899  0940  0965  1112  1138  1176  1403  1443  1570  1951  1956  1989  2131  2417  2529  2657  2729  2745  2751  2754  2761  2863  2880  2989  3071  3163  3197  3220  3225  3424  3656  3720  3819  3843  3891  3914  4119  4168  4213  4230  4304  4366  4486  4492  4531  4606  4716  4842  4928  5116  5143  5336  5656  6090  6109  6133  6180  6234  6462  6590  6661  6691  6710  6959  6963  7011  7043  7094  7095  7177  7350  7424  7429  7493  7602  7689  7694  7739  7831  7862  7879  7904  8040  8071  8191  8215  8263  8279  8334  8386  8418  8482  8487  8527  8582  8662  8826  8882  8980  9059  9125  9205  9252  9279  9342  9377  9528  9529  9542  9678  9766  9832  9900  9998

AKSHAYA AK-634 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

9: 54 IST, January 14th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

9: 55 IST, January 14th 2024

Eight prizes, plus a consolation reward, are available with a AKSHAYA lottery ticket. The winner of the first prize received 70 Lakh rupees, while the winner of the second prize received ten lakhs. The winners received a total of 217105 awards. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining sum after deducting 10% of the first through third reward. 10% of the prize money (agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of the third through eighth place winners as well as the consolation awards, with funds provided by the government.

9: 55 IST, January 14th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu. 

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results. 

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

