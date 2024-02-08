Updated January 14th, 2024 at 15:59 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-634 SUNDAY Draw DECLARED- 1st Prize Ticket No. AZ 668146
Kerala Lottery Results Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
- Info
- 6 min read
3: 40 IST, January 14th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-634 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner
AZ 668146 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: SUNIL P V
Agency No.: R 8530
3: 40 IST, January 14th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-634 Sunday 2nd Prize Winners
AN 763270 (KARUNAGAPPALLI)
Agent Name: HAZEENA
Agency No.: Q 7245
Advertisement
3: 19 IST, January 14th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-634 Sunday Lucky 3rd Prize Winners
AN 425000 AO 409872 AP 870329 AR 465006 AS 435496 AT 339783 AU 904154 AV 899459 AW 941099 AX 748561 AY 858884 AZ 827560
3: 23 IST, January 14th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-634 Consolation Prize Winners
AN 668146
AO 668146
AP 668146
AR 668146
AS 668146
AT 668146
AU 668146
AV 668146
AW 668146
AX 668146
AY 668146
Advertisement
3: 25 IST, January 14th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-634 Lucky 4th Prize Winners
0001 1587 1596 2250 2396 2407 3599 4255 5256 5385 7240 7631 7777 7878 8051 8495 8971 9601
3: 27 IST, January 14th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-634 Lucky Prize Winners
0894 3564 4425 5312 5519 6927 6991
Advertisement
3: 31 IST, January 14th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-634 Lucky 6th Prize Winners
0126 0866 0974 1322 1758 2581 3151 3473 3665 3860 4232 4324 4478 4946 5906 6019 6172 6518 6537 6607 7056 7852 8331 9658 9797 9973
3: 42 IST, January 14th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-634 Lucky 7th Prize Winners
0108 0335 0350 0568 0799 0806 0874 1004 1021 1311 1385 1437 1529 1550 1640 1654 1783 2054 2106 2272 2349 2381 2400 2408 2445 2641 2773 2805 2808 2852 2894 3124 3319 3337 3506 4045 4150 4399 4667 4701 4709 4787 4802 5279 5636 5781 5866 5909 5926 6113 6122 6235 6699 6791 6870 6981 7015 7096 7137 7245 7367 7419 7738 7863 8075 8205 8631 8941 9008 9144 9157 9557
Advertisement
3: 59 IST, January 14th 2024
AKSHAYA AK-634 Lucky 8th Prize Winners
0024 0296 0393 0501 0629 0703 0826 0840 0872 0899 0940 0965 1112 1138 1176 1403 1443 1570 1951 1956 1989 2131 2417 2529 2657 2729 2745 2751 2754 2761 2863 2880 2989 3071 3163 3197 3220 3225 3424 3656 3720 3819 3843 3891 3914 4119 4168 4213 4230 4304 4366 4486 4492 4531 4606 4716 4842 4928 5116 5143 5336 5656 6090 6109 6133 6180 6234 6462 6590 6661 6691 6710 6959 6963 7011 7043 7094 7095 7177 7350 7424 7429 7493 7602 7689 7694 7739 7831 7862 7879 7904 8040 8071 8191 8215 8263 8279 8334 8386 8418 8482 8487 8527 8582 8662 8826 8882 8980 9059 9125 9205 9252 9279 9342 9377 9528 9529 9542 9678 9766 9832 9900 9998
3: 59 IST, January 14th 2024
Full list of winning numbers for AKSHAYA AK-634 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: AZ 668146
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: AN 763270
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: AN 425000 AO 409872 AP 870329 AR 465006 AS 435496 AT 339783 AU 904154 AV 899459 AW 941099 AX 748561 AY 858884 AZ 827560
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AN 668146 AO 668146 AP 668146 AR 668146 AS 668146 AT 668146 AU 668146 AV 668146 AW 668146 AX 668146 AY 668146
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0001 1587 1596 2250 2396 2407 3599 4255 5256 5385 7240 7631 7777 7878 8051 8495 8971 9601
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0894 3564 4425 5312 5519 6927
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0126 0866 0974 1322 1758 2581 3151 3473 3665 3860 4232 4324 4478 4946 5906 6019 6172 6518 6537 6607 7056 7852 8331 9658 9797 9973
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0108 0335 0350 0568 0799 0806 0874 1004 1021 1311 1385 1437 1529 1550 1640 1654 1783 2054 2106 2272 2349 2381 2400 2408 2445 2641 2773 2805 2808 2852 2894 3124 3319 3337 3506 4045 4150 4399 4667 4701 4709 4787 4802 5279 5636 5781 5866 5909 5926 6113 6122 6235 6699 6791 6870 6981 7015 7096 7137 7245 7367 7419 7738 7863 8075 8205 8631 8941 9008 9144 9157 9557
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0024 0296 0393 0501 0629 0703 0826 0840 0872 0899 0940 0965 1112 1138 1176 1403 1443 1570 1951 1956 1989 2131 2417 2529 2657 2729 2745 2751 2754 2761 2863 2880 2989 3071 3163 3197 3220 3225 3424 3656 3720 3819 3843 3891 3914 4119 4168 4213 4230 4304 4366 4486 4492 4531 4606 4716 4842 4928 5116 5143 5336 5656 6090 6109 6133 6180 6234 6462 6590 6661 6691 6710 6959 6963 7011 7043 7094 7095 7177 7350 7424 7429 7493 7602 7689 7694 7739 7831 7862 7879 7904 8040 8071 8191 8215 8263 8279 8334 8386 8418 8482 8487 8527 8582 8662 8826 8882 8980 9059 9125 9205 9252 9279 9342 9377 9528 9529 9542 9678 9766 9832 9900 9998
AKSHAYA AK-634 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
Advertisement
9: 54 IST, January 14th 2024
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
9: 55 IST, January 14th 2024
Eight prizes, plus a consolation reward, are available with a AKSHAYA lottery ticket. The winner of the first prize received 70 Lakh rupees, while the winner of the second prize received ten lakhs. The winners received a total of 217105 awards. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining sum after deducting 10% of the first through third reward. 10% of the prize money (agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of the third through eighth place winners as well as the consolation awards, with funds provided by the government.
Advertisement
9: 55 IST, January 14th 2024
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results.
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.