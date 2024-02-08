Full list of winning numbers for AKSHAYA AK-634 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: AZ 668146

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: AN 763270

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: AN 425000 AO 409872 AP 870329 AR 465006 AS 435496 AT 339783 AU 904154 AV 899459 AW 941099 AX 748561 AY 858884 AZ 827560

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AN 668146 AO 668146 AP 668146 AR 668146 AS 668146 AT 668146 AU 668146 AV 668146 AW 668146 AX 668146 AY 668146

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0001 1587 1596 2250 2396 2407 3599 4255 5256 5385 7240 7631 7777 7878 8051 8495 8971 9601

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0894 3564 4425 5312 5519 6927

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0126 0866 0974 1322 1758 2581 3151 3473 3665 3860 4232 4324 4478 4946 5906 6019 6172 6518 6537 6607 7056 7852 8331 9658 9797 9973

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0108 0335 0350 0568 0799 0806 0874 1004 1021 1311 1385 1437 1529 1550 1640 1654 1783 2054 2106 2272 2349 2381 2400 2408 2445 2641 2773 2805 2808 2852 2894 3124 3319 3337 3506 4045 4150 4399 4667 4701 4709 4787 4802 5279 5636 5781 5866 5909 5926 6113 6122 6235 6699 6791 6870 6981 7015 7096 7137 7245 7367 7419 7738 7863 8075 8205 8631 8941 9008 9144 9157 9557

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0024 0296 0393 0501 0629 0703 0826 0840 0872 0899 0940 0965 1112 1138 1176 1403 1443 1570 1951 1956 1989 2131 2417 2529 2657 2729 2745 2751 2754 2761 2863 2880 2989 3071 3163 3197 3220 3225 3424 3656 3720 3819 3843 3891 3914 4119 4168 4213 4230 4304 4366 4486 4492 4531 4606 4716 4842 4928 5116 5143 5336 5656 6090 6109 6133 6180 6234 6462 6590 6661 6691 6710 6959 6963 7011 7043 7094 7095 7177 7350 7424 7429 7493 7602 7689 7694 7739 7831 7862 7879 7904 8040 8071 8191 8215 8263 8279 8334 8386 8418 8482 8487 8527 8582 8662 8826 8882 8980 9059 9125 9205 9252 9279 9342 9377 9528 9529 9542 9678 9766 9832 9900 9998

AKSHAYA AK-634 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)