Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-398 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SN 857442

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SY 920884

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SO 857442 SP 857442 SR 857442 SS 857442 ST 857442 SU 857442 SV 857442 SW 857442 SX 857442 SY 857442 SZ 857442

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0256 1452 1493 1730 2113 2311 2477 3663 3737 5095 6273 6420 7106 8412 8800 9116 9564 9705

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0151 1372 1854 2229 2637 3885 4269 6386 7252 9943

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0947 5254 0615 2966 2314 0506 3825 9816 3952 3762 8441 1541 4869 9499 0351 5521 6823 2729 6395 0094

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0789 0806 0990 1170 1343 1415 1470 1668 1935 2344 2574 2753 2758 2914 2979 3132 3545 3603 3637 3911 4043 4103 4173 4634 5221 5301 5385 5483 5486 5633 5742 5753 6155 6571 7112 7306 7375 7725 7798 8569 8581 8609 8685 9043 9119 9143 9510 9531 9586 9594 9825 9869

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0114 0127 0499 0691 0944 1089 1141 1257 1306 1410 1459 1551 1692 1720 1817 1885 1990 2089 2266 2591 3241 3449 3951 4681 4858 5195 5367 5438 5553 5652 5764 6430 6798 6905 8062 8420 8670 8777 8907 8939 9035 9070 9283 9381 9870

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0071 0172 0292 0370 0474 0475 0495 0813 0887 0904 0963 1033 1075 1096 1194 1228 1391 1393 1471 1536 1559 1710 1755 1913 1916 1972 2043 2101 2147 2178 2221 2226 2275 2330 2351 2381 2400 2454 2491 2541 2700 2781 2832 2899 2939 3038 3043 3113 3221 3338 3731 3836 3845 3868 3906 3971 4110 4118 4135 4223 4252 4273 4376 4386 4436 4492 4499 4696 4800 4830 4877 4942 5009 5065 5190 5213 5400 5428 5736 5846 5985 6028 6164 6185 6257 6320 6327 6367 6457 6610 6645 6950 6982 7064 7127 7178 7276 7289 7458 7497 7513 7519 7538 7584 7621 7895 8021 8258 8315 8336 8432 8448 8591 8703 8752 8854 8945 9052 9125 9150 9161 9570 9652 9923 9947 9958

STHREE SAKTHI SS-398 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)