TRENDING /
LIVE-BLOG

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-398 Tuesday Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. SN 857442

Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The "STHREE SAKTHI" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Monday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Winners
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
3: 07 IST, January 16th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-398 Lucky Winner: SN 857442

9: 56 IST, January 16th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-398 Lucky Winner: TO BE ANNOUNCED

3: 10 IST, January 16th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-398 Lucky Winners: 0256  1452  1493  1730  2113  2311  2477  3663  3737  5095  6273  6420  7106  8412  8800  9116  9564  9705

3: 10 IST, January 16th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-398 Lucky Winners

SO 857442

SP 857442

SR 857442

SS 857442

ST 857442

SU 857442

SV 857442

SW 857442

SX 857442

SY 857442

SZ 857442

3: 19 IST, January 16th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-398 Lucky 4th Prize Winners

0151  1372  1854  2229  2637  3885  4269  6386  7252  9943

3: 21 IST, January 16th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-398 Lucky 5th Prize Winners

0947  5254  0615  2966  2314  0506  3825  9816  3952  3762  8441  1541  4869  9499  0351  5521  6823  2729  6395  0094

3: 30 IST, January 16th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-398 Lucky 6th Prize Winners

0789  0806  0990  1170  1343  1415  1470  1668  1935  2344  2574  2753  2758  2914  2979  3132  3545  3603  3637  3911  4043  4103  4173  4634  5221  5301  5385  5483  5486  5633  5742  5753  6155  6571  7112  7306  7375  7725  7798  8569  8581  8609  8685  9043  9119  9143  9510  9531  9586  9594  9825  9869

3: 36 IST, January 16th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-398 Lucky 7th Prize Winners

0114  0127  0499  0691  0944  1089  1141  1257  1306  1410  1459  1551  1692  1720  1817  1885  1990  2089  2266  2591  3241  3449  3951  4681  4858  5195  5367  5438  5553  5652  5764  6430  6798  6905  8062  8420  8670  8777  8907  8939  9035  9070  9283  9381  9870

4: 29 IST, January 16th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-398 Lucky 8th Prize Winners

0071  0172  0292  0370  0474  0475  0495  0813  0887  0904  0963  1033  1075  1096  1194  1228  1391  1393  1471  1536  1559  1710  1755  1913  1916  1972  2043  2101  2147  2178  2221  2226  2275  2330  2351  2381  2400  2454  2491  2541  2700  2781  2832  2899  2939  3038  3043  3113  3221  3338  3731  3836  3845  3868  3906  3971  4110  4118  4135  4223  4252  4273  4376  4386  4436  4492  4499  4696  4800  4830  4877  4942  5009  5065  5190  5213  5400  5428  5736  5846  5985  6028  6164  6185  6257  6320  6327  6367  6457  6610  6645  6950  6982  7064  7127  7178  7276  7289  7458  7497  7513  7519  7538  7584  7621  7895  8021  8258  8315  8336  8432  8448  8591  8703  8752  8854  8945  9052  9125  9150  9161  9570  9652  9923  9947  9958

4: 29 IST, January 16th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-398 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SN 857442

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SY 920884

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SO 857442 SP 857442 SR 857442 SS 857442 ST 857442 SU 857442 SV 857442 SW 857442 SX 857442 SY 857442 SZ 857442

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0256  1452  1493  1730  2113  2311  2477  3663  3737  5095  6273  6420  7106  8412  8800  9116  9564  9705

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0151  1372  1854  2229  2637  3885  4269  6386  7252  9943

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0947  5254  0615  2966  2314  0506  3825  9816  3952  3762  8441  1541  4869  9499  0351  5521  6823  2729  6395  0094

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0789  0806  0990  1170  1343  1415  1470  1668  1935  2344  2574  2753  2758  2914  2979  3132  3545  3603  3637  3911  4043  4103  4173  4634  5221  5301  5385  5483  5486  5633  5742  5753  6155  6571  7112  7306  7375  7725  7798  8569  8581  8609  8685  9043  9119  9143  9510  9531  9586  9594  9825  9869

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0114  0127  0499  0691  0944  1089  1141  1257  1306  1410  1459  1551  1692  1720  1817  1885  1990  2089  2266  2591  3241  3449  3951  4681  4858  5195  5367  5438  5553  5652  5764  6430  6798  6905  8062  8420  8670  8777  8907  8939  9035  9070  9283  9381  9870

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0071  0172  0292  0370  0474  0475  0495  0813  0887  0904  0963  1033  1075  1096  1194  1228  1391  1393  1471  1536  1559  1710  1755  1913  1916  1972  2043  2101  2147  2178  2221  2226  2275  2330  2351  2381  2400  2454  2491  2541  2700  2781  2832  2899  2939  3038  3043  3113  3221  3338  3731  3836  3845  3868  3906  3971  4110  4118  4135  4223  4252  4273  4376  4386  4436  4492  4499  4696  4800  4830  4877  4942  5009  5065  5190  5213  5400  5428  5736  5846  5985  6028  6164  6185  6257  6320  6327  6367  6457  6610  6645  6950  6982  7064  7127  7178  7276  7289  7458  7497  7513  7519  7538  7584  7621  7895  8021  8258  8315  8336  8432  8448  8591  8703  8752  8854  8945  9052  9125  9150  9161  9570  9652  9923  9947  9958

STHREE SAKTHI SS-398 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

9: 51 IST, January 16th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

9: 53 IST, January 16th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the STHREE SAKTHI lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the STHREE SAKTHI lottery code is "SS", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.

9: 54 IST, January 16th 2024

There are 9 prizes on an STHREE SAKTHI lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.

9: 54 IST, January 16th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

