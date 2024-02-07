Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

LIVE-BLOG

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-754 Monday Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No WL 905477

Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the WIN WIN lottery. The "WIN WIN" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Monday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Winners
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic
3: 51 IST, January 29th 2024

Kerala Lottery 1st Prize Winner

WL 905477 (ADOOR)

Agent Name: WILSON P

Agency No.: H 1821

3: 52 IST, January 29th 2024

Kerala Lottery 2nd Prize Winner

WD 221973 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: USHA ANIL KUMAR

Agency No.: K 9053

3: 15 IST, January 29th 2024

Kerala Lottery 3rd Prize Winners

WA 680541

WB 938794

WC 215236

WD 249697

WE 122485

WF 380441

WG 752258

WH 813201

WJ 293718

WK 644273

WL 164882

WM 783756

3: 13 IST, January 29th 2024

CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 Lucky Winners

WA 905477

WB 905477

WC 905477

WD 905477

WE 905477

WF 905477

WG 905477

WH 905477

WJ 905477

WK 905477

WM 905477

4: 02 IST, January 29th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-754 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WL 905477

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: WD 221973

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: WA 680541 WB 938794 WC 215236 WD 249697 WE 122485 WF 380441 WG 752258 WH 813201 WJ 293718 WK 644273 WL 164882 WM 783756

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WA 905477 WB 905477 WC 905477 WD 905477 WE 905477 WF 905477 WG 905477 WH 905477 WJ 905477 WK 905477 WM 905477

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1489  1576  1747  2033  2548  2593  3173  5332  5494  6332  7513  7888  8191  8332  9202  9785  9946  9964

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0076  1178  2026  2159  2435  2759  5588  5851  6200  8000

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0326  0367  2204  2538  3511  3559  3992  4065  4646  5625  7749  7778  7868  9927

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0008  0046  0139  0211  0323  0346  0506  0562  0626  0631  0816  1116  1147  1186  1291  1470  1541  1719  1780  1784  1843  1851  1892  1909  1932  2069  2410  2547  2553  2560  2606  2623  2817  2926  2944  2960  3019  3191  3300  3365  3373  3578  3699  3880  3916  3977  4064  4122  4203  4212  4447  4828  4957  4971  5052  5064  5569  5614  5822  6323  6366  6377  6568  6670  6698  6702  6864  6889  7124  7321  7457  7719  7822  8245  8320  8344  8451  8803  9182  9220  9594  9781

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0028  0080  0089  0200  0338  0372  0466  0605  0672  0697  0822  0976  0980  1099  1150  1278  1287  1374  1481  1554  1595  1603  1611  1706  1791  1826  1995  2020  2041  2210  2386  2419  2428  2629  2663  2698  2758  2858  2981  3055  3153  3347  3398  3532  4114  4117  4166  4222  4312  4371  4415  4455  4518  4537  4543  4572  4602  4617  4837  4877  4884  4926  5007  5020  5098  5171  5215  5319  5433  5445  5551  5556  5593  5688  5787  6039  6065  6155  6271  6345  6663  6684  6855  6876  6925  7008  7046  7051  7257  7353  7390  7528  7553  7641  7971  8057  8073  8086  8107  8130  8160  8165  8392  8415  8455  8474  8571  8657  8882  8928  8995  9001  9207  9288  9295  9434  9463  9470  9477  9542  9626  9664  9824  9827  9872  9924

WIN WIN W-754 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

9: 43 IST, January 29th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

9: 43 IST, January 29th 2024

There are 9 prizes on an WIN WIN lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 5 lakhs and 1 lakh, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.

9: 44 IST, January 29th 2024

WIN WIN is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the WIN WIN lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the WIN WIN lottery code is "W", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.

9: 44 IST, January 29th 2024

Kerala Lottery Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi SS-400

9: 45 IST, January 29th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

