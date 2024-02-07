Updated January 29th, 2024 at 16:02 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-754 Monday Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No WL 905477
Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the WIN WIN lottery. The "WIN WIN" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Monday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
3: 51 IST, January 29th 2024
Kerala Lottery 1st Prize Winner
WL 905477 (ADOOR)
Agent Name: WILSON P
Agency No.: H 1821
3: 52 IST, January 29th 2024
Kerala Lottery 2nd Prize Winner
WD 221973 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: USHA ANIL KUMAR
Agency No.: K 9053
3: 15 IST, January 29th 2024
Kerala Lottery 3rd Prize Winners
WA 680541
WB 938794
WC 215236
WD 249697
WE 122485
WF 380441
WG 752258
WH 813201
WJ 293718
WK 644273
WL 164882
WM 783756
3: 13 IST, January 29th 2024
CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 Lucky Winners
WA 905477
WB 905477
WC 905477
WD 905477
WE 905477
WF 905477
WG 905477
WH 905477
WJ 905477
WK 905477
WM 905477
4: 02 IST, January 29th 2024
Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-754 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WL 905477
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: WD 221973
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: WA 680541 WB 938794 WC 215236 WD 249697 WE 122485 WF 380441 WG 752258 WH 813201 WJ 293718 WK 644273 WL 164882 WM 783756
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WA 905477 WB 905477 WC 905477 WD 905477 WE 905477 WF 905477 WG 905477 WH 905477 WJ 905477 WK 905477 WM 905477
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1489 1576 1747 2033 2548 2593 3173 5332 5494 6332 7513 7888 8191 8332 9202 9785 9946 9964
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0076 1178 2026 2159 2435 2759 5588 5851 6200 8000
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0326 0367 2204 2538 3511 3559 3992 4065 4646 5625 7749 7778 7868 9927
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0008 0046 0139 0211 0323 0346 0506 0562 0626 0631 0816 1116 1147 1186 1291 1470 1541 1719 1780 1784 1843 1851 1892 1909 1932 2069 2410 2547 2553 2560 2606 2623 2817 2926 2944 2960 3019 3191 3300 3365 3373 3578 3699 3880 3916 3977 4064 4122 4203 4212 4447 4828 4957 4971 5052 5064 5569 5614 5822 6323 6366 6377 6568 6670 6698 6702 6864 6889 7124 7321 7457 7719 7822 8245 8320 8344 8451 8803 9182 9220 9594 9781
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0028 0080 0089 0200 0338 0372 0466 0605 0672 0697 0822 0976 0980 1099 1150 1278 1287 1374 1481 1554 1595 1603 1611 1706 1791 1826 1995 2020 2041 2210 2386 2419 2428 2629 2663 2698 2758 2858 2981 3055 3153 3347 3398 3532 4114 4117 4166 4222 4312 4371 4415 4455 4518 4537 4543 4572 4602 4617 4837 4877 4884 4926 5007 5020 5098 5171 5215 5319 5433 5445 5551 5556 5593 5688 5787 6039 6065 6155 6271 6345 6663 6684 6855 6876 6925 7008 7046 7051 7257 7353 7390 7528 7553 7641 7971 8057 8073 8086 8107 8130 8160 8165 8392 8415 8455 8474 8571 8657 8882 8928 8995 9001 9207 9288 9295 9434 9463 9470 9477 9542 9626 9664 9824 9827 9872 9924
WIN WIN W-754 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
9: 43 IST, January 29th 2024
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
9: 43 IST, January 29th 2024
There are 9 prizes on an WIN WIN lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 5 lakhs and 1 lakh, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.
9: 44 IST, January 29th 2024
WIN WIN is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the WIN WIN lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the WIN WIN lottery code is "W", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.
9: 44 IST, January 29th 2024
Kerala Lottery Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi SS-400
9: 45 IST, January 29th 2024
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
