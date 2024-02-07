Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-754 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WL 905477

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: WD 221973

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: WA 680541 WB 938794 WC 215236 WD 249697 WE 122485 WF 380441 WG 752258 WH 813201 WJ 293718 WK 644273 WL 164882 WM 783756

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WA 905477 WB 905477 WC 905477 WD 905477 WE 905477 WF 905477 WG 905477 WH 905477 WJ 905477 WK 905477 WM 905477

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 1489 1576 1747 2033 2548 2593 3173 5332 5494 6332 7513 7888 8191 8332 9202 9785 9946 9964

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0076 1178 2026 2159 2435 2759 5588 5851 6200 8000

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0326 0367 2204 2538 3511 3559 3992 4065 4646 5625 7749 7778 7868 9927

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0008 0046 0139 0211 0323 0346 0506 0562 0626 0631 0816 1116 1147 1186 1291 1470 1541 1719 1780 1784 1843 1851 1892 1909 1932 2069 2410 2547 2553 2560 2606 2623 2817 2926 2944 2960 3019 3191 3300 3365 3373 3578 3699 3880 3916 3977 4064 4122 4203 4212 4447 4828 4957 4971 5052 5064 5569 5614 5822 6323 6366 6377 6568 6670 6698 6702 6864 6889 7124 7321 7457 7719 7822 8245 8320 8344 8451 8803 9182 9220 9594 9781

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0028 0080 0089 0200 0338 0372 0466 0605 0672 0697 0822 0976 0980 1099 1150 1278 1287 1374 1481 1554 1595 1603 1611 1706 1791 1826 1995 2020 2041 2210 2386 2419 2428 2629 2663 2698 2758 2858 2981 3055 3153 3347 3398 3532 4114 4117 4166 4222 4312 4371 4415 4455 4518 4537 4543 4572 4602 4617 4837 4877 4884 4926 5007 5020 5098 5171 5215 5319 5433 5445 5551 5556 5593 5688 5787 6039 6065 6155 6271 6345 6663 6684 6855 6876 6925 7008 7046 7051 7257 7353 7390 7528 7553 7641 7971 8057 8073 8086 8107 8130 8160 8165 8392 8415 8455 8474 8571 8657 8882 8928 8995 9001 9207 9288 9295 9434 9463 9470 9477 9542 9626 9664 9824 9827 9872 9924

WIN WIN W-754 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)