English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 11:23 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result Today: DEAR SEA SUNDAY Draw 6 PM OUT - TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland State Lottery Sunday, 25 February, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM, DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Digital Desk
Nagaland Lottery THURSDAY Result Today OUT- Check
Nagaland Lottery Sunday Result Today OUT- Check | Image: Republic
Nagaland Lottery Dear YAMUNA 1 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear SEA SUNDAY 6 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
  • Listen to this article
11: 23 IST, February 25th 2024

Dear YAMUNA 1 PM Lucky Winner: TO BE ANNOUNCED

11: 22 IST, February 25th 2024

Dear SEA SUNDAY 6 PM Lucky Winner: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Advertisement
11: 22 IST, February 25th 2024

Dear TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Lucky Winner: TO BE ANNOUNCED

11: 21 IST, February 25th 2024

Nagaland DEAR YAMUNA Morning 1 PM Result: 

Nagaland DEAR SEA Day 6 PM Result: 

Nagaland DEAR TOUCAN Evening 8 PM Result: 

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Advertisement
11: 21 IST, February 25th 2024

This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are "DEAR YAMUNA MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR SEA EVENING" (6 PM), and "DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim. 

11: 20 IST, February 25th 2024

Apart from the aforementioned lotteries, Nagaland State organizes several bumper lotteries throughout the year, including Dear Diwali, Kali Puja, Happy New Year, Winter Special, and Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper lottery, which has a jackpot exceeding Rs. 1 crore.

Advertisement
11: 20 IST, February 25th 2024

Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

11: 20 IST, February 25th 2024

Dear Morning: Total Tickets 5.80 Crores to be printed in 42 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series with Serial no. 00000 to 99999. Price of each ticket will be 6/-.

Dear Day: Total Tickets 2.80 Crores to be printed in 74 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series with Serial no. 00000 to 99999. Price of each ticket will be 6/-.

Dear Evening: Total Tickets 7.00 Crores to be printed in 30 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series followed by Serial no. 00000 to 99999. The price of each ticket will be ₹6/-.

Advertisement

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

14 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

14 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

14 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

14 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

14 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

14 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

14 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

16 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

20 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

21 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

21 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rajasthan Teacher Suspended for Disrespecting Goddess Saraswati

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. Major Explosion Rocks UP's Kaushambi, Many Feared Trapped

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. India’s First Underground Railway Station To Be Completed Soon

    Videos21 minutes ago

  4. Dhruv Jurel’s 90 leads India’s fightback against England

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Performs Darshan And Pooja at Shri Byet Dwarkadhish Temple

    Videos25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo