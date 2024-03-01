English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 06:25 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result Today 01.03.2024: DEAR MEGHNA Friday Draw 1 PM OUT- 1st Prize 1 CRORE

Nagaland State Lottery Friday, 01 March, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN DAY 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Digital Desk
Nagaland Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
Nagaland Lottery Dear MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Result Out: 1 CRORE- 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Sambad Lottery FRIDAY Result OUT- Check Winners
Nagaland State Sambad Lottery - Details
  • Listen to this article
6: 21 IST, March 1st 2024

Dear Meghna Friday Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

6: 19 IST, March 1st 2024

Nagaland DEAR MEGHNA Morning 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Dear MOUNTAIN 6 PM Lucky Draw Out: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Dear SEAGULL 8 PM Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries).

Advertisement
6: 20 IST, March 1st 2024

This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are "DEAR MEGHNA MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR MOUNTAIN DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR SEAGULL EVENING" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim. 

6: 20 IST, March 1st 2024

In order to provide the state government with a stable source of income, the Finance Department oversaw the establishment of the Nagaland State Lotteries in 1972. Every day of the week, the Nagaland State Lottery is held at three distinct times of the day: morning, day, and evening. The lottery is held every day under a different name with varying prize money, with Rs. 1 crore (plus the Super Prize amount) as the highest reward. Nagaland State conducts three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Tickets for these lotteries cost Rs. 6 a piece.

Advertisement
6: 21 IST, March 1st 2024

Apart from the aforementioned lotteries, Nagaland State organizes several bumper lotteries throughout the year, including Dear Diwali, Kali Puja, Happy New Year, Winter Special, and Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper lottery, which has a jackpot exceeding Rs. 1 crore. 

6: 21 IST, March 1st 2024

Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

Advertisement

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

7 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

8 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

17 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

19 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

19 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

19 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

19 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

a day ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

2 days ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

2 days ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. VIDEO: Rihanna Preps For Her Concert At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. Sensex, Nifty set to open higher on strong Q3 GDP data

    Business News19 minutes ago

  3. Prices of 19 Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder Hiked by Rs 25 | Check Rates

    India News23 minutes ago

  4. Anil Kumble lauds Dhruv Jurel with Dhoni parallels after stellar debut

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  5. Zero Discrimination Day 2024: Significance And Reason

    Infoan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo