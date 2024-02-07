Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 20:44 IST

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Top 10 Famous and Inspiring Quotes by 'Bapu'

On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, we pay homage to the Father of the Nation by sharing his timeless wisdom, read more

Digital Desk
Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary
Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, we pay homage to the Father of the Nation by sharing his timeless wisdom encapsulated in some of his most famous and inspiring quotes. 

Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy and teachings continue to resonate across the globe, influencing generations and inspiring positive change. 

Let us reflect on his profound words that not only shaped a nation but also hold the power to shape our individual destinies.

"You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty."

  • Gandhi's belief in the inherent goodness of humanity and the importance of maintaining faith, even in challenging times.

"A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes."

  • This quote underlines the significance of our thoughts in shaping our character and destiny, emphasizing the power of positive thinking.

"If we are to teach real peace in this world, and if we are to carry on a real war against war, we shall have to begin with the children."

  • Gandhi's advocacy for fostering peace by instilling values of non-violence and tolerance in the younger generation.

"Man is supposed to be the maker of his destiny. It is only partly true. He can make his destiny, only in so far as he is allowed by the Great Power."

  • Exploring the idea of individual agency in shaping one's destiny, acknowledging a higher power in the grand scheme of life.

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not connote freedom to err."

  • Gandhi's perspective on the true essence of freedom, which includes the freedom to make mistakes and learn from them.

"In a gentle way, you can shake the world."

  • Encouraging the power of non-violent resistance and peaceful activism to bring about significant positive change.

"When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it--always."

  • Gandhi's unwavering belief in the triumph of truth and love over oppression and violence, providing hope in times of despair.

"Whenever you are confronted with an opponent. Conquer him with love."

  • Advocating for the transformative power of love in overcoming challenges and conflicts, promoting reconciliation over confrontation.

"Love is the strongest force the world possesses and yet it is the humblest imaginable."

  • A strong reminder of the immense strength found in love, highlighting its simplicity and humility as key attributes.

“An eye for an eye will make the whole world blind”

  • His thoughts challenges us to break the chain of hearted and forgive others. 

As we remember Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, let us carry forward the torch of his teachings. His words continue to guide us towards a world marked by peace, justice, and love. 

May we draw inspiration from his timeless wisdom and strive to make our world a better place, one rooted in the principles of truth and non-violence.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 20:39 IST

