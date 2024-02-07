Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 19:05 IST

Mumbai Comedian's Security Deposit Dispute Goes Viral on Social Media| Watch

Mumbai comedian's security deposit dispute becomes a social media sensation, highlighting the impact of online platforms.

Navya Dubey
Mr. Swaroop said, "I'm super grateful to @MumbaiPolice for resolving this immediately.
Mr. Swaroop said, "I'm super grateful to @MumbaiPolice for resolving this immediately. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: In a recent incident that gained widespread attention on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai comedian Kashyap Swaroop found himself in a problem when his landlord failed to refund a significant portion of his security deposit. Swaroop took to the internet seeking assistance after facing challenges in getting back security funds.  Watch as Mumbai comedian's security deposit battle becomes a viral sensation on social media. 

In a post that quickly went viral, Swaroop shared screenshots of his conversations with the landlord, outlining the situation. According to Swaroop, he was asked to vacate the place before the termination of the lock-in period, and despite leaving the house in excellent condition, the landlord had not refunded 60% of the security deposit. Frustrated by the lack of response to his calls and messages, Swaroop asked for legal advice online, asking for help in recovering the outstanding amount. 

See the post here: 

 The post crossed over 700,000 views and a lot of comments offering advice and support. Suggestions from fellow social media users like not giving away keys until getting all the money back. Some even suggested putting a lock on the door to keep control. 

Faced with an uncooperative landlord, Swaroop decided to seek assistance from the Mumbai Police. With the intervention of the authorities, the landlord eventually complied and returned the security deposit. 

Swaroop expressed his gratitude in an update on social media again, thanking everyone who contributed to the resolution of the issue. 

 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 19:05 IST

Viral
