WARANGAL, Hanmakonda District: The village of Vangara in Telangana's Hanmakonda District celebrated with joy upon hearing the news of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao being honored with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. Vangara, Rao's ancestral home, was filled with pride and respect for his significant contributions to Indian politics and governance.

The residents of Vangara expressed profound respect for Narasimha Rao's significant contributions to India's economic reforms and his unwavering dedication to the nation. During the happy celebrations with traditional music and dance, the people remembered Narasimha Rao's visits to Vangara with fondness. Also, at the nearby school, they gave out sweets to the students as a special way to remember the occasion.

Sarpanch S. Lakshmi thanked the central government for recognizing Narasimha Rao's achievements with the Bharat Ratna, calling it a fitting tribute to his remarkable legacy.

As the festivities continued, Vangara resonated with pride, highlighting the admiration for Narasimha Rao and his profound impact on Indian society. The celebration of the Bharat Ratna in Vangara serves as a testament to his lasting legacy, inspiring generations across the nation.

