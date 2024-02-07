English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

National Girl Child Day 2024: Top Government Schemes to Secure Future of Girls in India

On National Girl Child Day 2024, here are top goverment schemes for girls in India.

Navya Dubey
Government Schemes for girls
Government Schemes for girls | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
National Girl Child Day, observed on January 24, focuses on creating awareness about gender inequality in India and shedding light on the biases and injustices faced by girls in their daily lives. Girl Child Day is marked by a series of events held in different cities across the nation to honor and celebrate girls. In past celebrations, the Ministry of Women and Child Development actively encouraged states and Union Territories to participate by organizing activities that emphasize the importance of the girl child. 

Here are Top Government Schemes for girls:  

Sukanya Samridhi Yojana: A Savings Plan for Girls 

Sukanya Samridhi Yojana is a special savings plan supported by the government, specifically designed for the financial well-being of girls. Parents need to put in at least Rs 250 every year, and the account can be opened anytime from the birth of the girl child until she turns 10. You can deposit anywhere from Rs. 250 to a maximum of Rs. 1.50 lakhs per year, and the account stays active for 21 years or until the girl gets married after turning 18. After the girl turns 18, you can make partial withdrawals, up to 50 percent of the balance, mainly for higher education expenses.  

Balika Samridhi Yojana 

The Balika Samridhi Yojana caters to girls from families living below the poverty line (BPL). The scheme provides various benefits, including a Rs 500 post-birth grant and annual scholarships ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 1,000 based on the girl's class, applicable from Class I to Class X. 

UDAAN CBSE Scholarship Program: Empowering Girls in Engineering Education 

The UDAAN CBSE Scholarship Program, initiated by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), aims to tackle the issue of low enrollment of girls in prestigious engineering institutes. The scholarship is open to eligible participants, which include girls in Class XI studying in government schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and CBSE-affiliated private schools. 

Selection for the program is based on merit, considering the candidate's preferred city for weekly virtual classes. To be eligible, students must have a minimum 70 percent CGPA in Class X, score at least 80 percent marks in science and mathematics, and belong to a family with an annual income of less than 6 lakhs. This initiative is geared towards providing equal opportunities and empowering girls to pursue engineering education.  

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao 

On January 22, 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) initiative, aiming to tackle the declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR) and challenges related to women's empowerment at various stages of life. 

This initiative includes important actions such as enforcing the PC and PNDT Act (Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act) and implementing comprehensive measures in 100 identified districts with low CSR. The BBBP is specifically designed to combat the worrisome decline in the child sex ratio and associated challenges related to empowering women. 

Collaborating in this effort are the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Ministry of Human Resource Development. Being a centrally run program, the BBBP Scheme provides full financial assistance at the district level, aiming to make a significant impact in empowering and transforming the lives of girls across the nation.

 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

