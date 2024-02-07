Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 17:17 IST

National Voters Day 2024: Know The Rights of an Indian Voter in Details

Understanding the rights of Indian voters is crucial in upholding the democratic principles that form the bedrock of the Constitution of India, know more

Rishi Shukla
National Voters’ Day 2024: Rights Of Indian Voters
National Voters Day 2024: Rights Of Indian Voters | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, January 25, 2024

National Voters’ Day serves as an annual commemoration of the establishment of the Election Commission of India on January 25th, 1950.

Advertisement

Understanding the rights of Indian voters is crucial in upholding the democratic principles that form the bedrock of the Constitution of India.

1. Right To Know: Voters possess the right to access comprehensive information about candidates contesting in elections. This includes scrutinizing candidates' past records, including criminal history and financial standing. Informed voting is pivotal to making choices aligned with one's values and beliefs.

Advertisement

2. Postal Ballot: While not applicable to everyone, members of the armed forces, paramilitary forces, electoral officers, or those away from their home constituency due to work, illness, or disability have the right to cast their ballots by mail. This ensures the democratic participation of individuals unable to physically visit a polling station.

3. Right To Not To Vote (NOTA): If a voter deems none of the contesting candidates suitable for their vote, they have the option to choose "None Of The Above" (NOTA). This signifies that their vote is not allocated to any specific candidate, a crucial expression of dissatisfaction with the available choices.

Advertisement

4. Tendered Vote: In cases of mistaken or fraudulent voting, individuals can provide proof of identity to cast a tendered vote. This separate ballot paper allows those affected to exercise their right without compromising the integrity of the electoral process.

5. Voting Rights of Prisoners: As outlined in section 62(5) of the Indian Constitution, individuals confined in prison, whether under a sentence or otherwise, are ineligible to vote. Upholding the democratic ethos, this provision ensures that only eligible citizens participate in the electoral process.

Advertisement

6. Voting Rights for NRIs: Introduced in 2011 through an amendment to the Representation of People Act 1950, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can exercise their voting rights. They can cast their votes at their original polling station or opt for the convenience of a postal ballot, contributing to the democratic process from their place of residence as indicated in their passport.

7. Voting Rights of Specially-abled and Illiterates: Recognizing the challenges faced by specially-abled and illiterate voters, electoral officers are available to provide assistance. These voters, unable to cast their votes independently, can seek support to ensure their voices are heard without any impediments.

Advertisement

On this National Voters’ Day, understanding and asserting these rights are pivotal in ensuring the sanctity of the democratic process. As citizens, it is our responsibility to exercise these rights judiciously, contributing to the vibrant and robust functioning of the world's largest democracy.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 17:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Republic Day
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News11 minutes ago

  3. India News Live: Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court For Feb 29 Appearance

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. U-19 WC: Sachin Dhas created such havoc that his bat had to be checked

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement