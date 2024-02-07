Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2024: 10 Quotes That Will Inspire You

Advertisement

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti is observed on January 23 every year to honor and pay tribute to Netaji's remarkable role as one of India's greatest freedom fighters, this day commemorates the birth of the nation's most renowned revolutionary and visionary leader. Throughout his life, Subhash Chandra Bose dedicated himself to the cause of India's independence and its honorable standing.

In 1942, while in Germany, he was bestowed with the prestigious title of 'Netaji,' signifying 'Revered Leader' in Hindi. This recognition came from both German and Indian officials at the Special Bureau for India in Berlin and Indian soldiers in the Azad Hind Fauj.

As this year we celebrate his 127th birth anniversary, this moment presents an opportune occasion to pause and reflect upon a selection of Netaji's inspirational quotes.

Inspiring quotes by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose:

"Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom!"

"One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives."

"Freedom is not given, it is taken."

"It is our duty to pay for our liberty with our own blood. The freedom that we shall win through our sacrifice and exertions, we shall be able to preserve with our own strength."

"No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions."

Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth."

"Nationalism is inspired by the highest ideals of the human race, satyam [the truth], shivam [the god], sundaram [the beautiful]."

"The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are."

"Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle — if there are no risks to be taken."

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes."

