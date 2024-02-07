Advertisement

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a golden opportunity for aspiring candidates with the release of a recruitment notification for Deputy Manager positions. If you have a degree in Civil Engineering and meet the eligibility criteria, this could be your chance to join NHAI. Here are the key details you need to know:

Application Process: Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online by visiting the official NHAI website at nhai.gov.in. The last date to apply is until February 15, 2024.

NHAI Recruitment Details:

Total Vacancy: 60 posts

UR Candidates: 31 posts

SC Candidates: 9 posts

ST Candidates: 5 posts

OBC-NCL Candidates: 11 posts

EWS Candidates: 4 posts

Qualification Requirements: Applicants must possess a degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute. Admission should be secured through direct recruitment based on the final merit determined by the Engineering Services (E.S) Examination (Civil), 2023, conducted by the UPSC. The age of candidates should not exceed 30 years as of the closing date of the advertisement.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected based on the final merit, which includes both a Written Test and a Personality Test, as part of the Engineering Services (E.S) Examination (Civil), 2023, conducted by the UPSC.

Service Bond: Upon successful selection and joining NHAI, all appointed candidates are required to sign a Service Bond committing to serve NHAI for a minimum period of 3 years from their date of joining. The Service Bond will be in effect for an amount of Rs.5 lakh.

For more information and to apply, please visit the official website of NHAI at nhai.gov.in.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to be a part of the National Highways Authority of India. Apply now and pave your way to a rewarding career in the field of Civil Engineering! For further details, refer to the official website of NHAI.

Note: This blog is for informational purposes only. Candidates are advised to refer to the official NHAI website for the latest updates and accurate details.