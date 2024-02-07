English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 16:53 IST

NHAI Recruitment 2024: Apply for Various Posts Online, Process and Eligibility - Check Details

Don't miss out on this opportunity to be a part of the National Highways Authority of India, apply now and pave your way to a rewarding career, details below

Rishi Shukla
NHAI Announces Recruitment 2024: Apply Today
NHAI Announces Recruitment 2024: Apply Today | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a golden opportunity for aspiring candidates with the release of a recruitment notification for Deputy Manager positions. If you have a degree in Civil Engineering and meet the eligibility criteria, this could be your chance to join NHAI. Here are the key details you need to know:

Application Process: Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online by visiting the official NHAI website at nhai.gov.in. The last date to apply is until February 15, 2024.

Advertisement

NHAI Recruitment Details:

  • Total Vacancy: 60 posts
  • UR Candidates: 31 posts
  • SC Candidates: 9 posts
  • ST Candidates: 5 posts
  • OBC-NCL Candidates: 11 posts
  • EWS Candidates: 4 posts

Qualification Requirements: Applicants must possess a degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute. Admission should be secured through direct recruitment based on the final merit determined by the Engineering Services (E.S) Examination (Civil), 2023, conducted by the UPSC. The age of candidates should not exceed 30 years as of the closing date of the advertisement.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected based on the final merit, which includes both a Written Test and a Personality Test, as part of the Engineering Services (E.S) Examination (Civil), 2023, conducted by the UPSC.

Advertisement

Service Bond: Upon successful selection and joining NHAI, all appointed candidates are required to sign a Service Bond committing to serve NHAI for a minimum period of 3 years from their date of joining. The Service Bond will be in effect for an amount of Rs.5 lakh.

For more information and to apply, please visit the official website of NHAI at nhai.gov.in.

Advertisement

Don't miss out on this opportunity to be a part of the National Highways Authority of India. Apply now and pave your way to a rewarding career in the field of Civil Engineering! For further details, refer to the official website of NHAI.

Note: This blog is for informational purposes only. Candidates are advised to refer to the official NHAI website for the latest updates and accurate details.

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 16:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Terrorists Open Fire on Two Civilians Leaving One Dead in Srinagar

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Virat Kohli update: BIG news coming in on star player's availability

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Pakistan to Shut Borders with Iran, Afghanistan During General Elections

    World10 minutes ago

  5. A Guide to Choosing and Opening a Best Savings Account

    Initiatives11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement