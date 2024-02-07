English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

Now create Free AI Image With Google Bard, New Feature Revealed - Details Here

Google has announced a major update to its Bard AI tool, integrating the cutting-edge Imagen 2 model, read more

Rishi Shukla
Now create Free AI Image With Google Bard
Now create Free AI Image With Google Bard | Image:Credit: Google Bard
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Google has announced a major update to its Bard AI tool, integrating the cutting-edge Imagen 2 model. This enhancement allows users across the globe to effortlessly create high-quality images by simply describing concepts. 

Key Features of Bard's Latest Update:

Free Image Generation:

  • Users can now generate AI images using Bard, and the best part, it's absolutely free. 
  • Google's commitment to empowering users with a powerful creative tool at no cost.

Imagen 2 Model:

  • The driving force behind this innovative feature is the Imagen 2 model. 
  • Smartly designed to strike a balance between quality and speed, it ensures the production of high-quality, photorealistic images. 
  • Users only need to provide a description, and Bard will bring their ideas to life.

Easy-to-Use Interface:

  • Creating customized visuals is a breeze with Bard. 
  • Users simply need to type a description, such as 'create an image of a bike with futuristic design,' and watch as Bard transforms it into a visually stunning masterpiece.

Watch Video:

Digital Watermarking with SynthID:

  • Bard takes user security seriously. 
  • Images generated by Bard AI tools are embedded with digitally identifiable watermarks using SynthID. 
  • This not only adds a layer of protection but also ensures the authenticity of the created content.

Safety Filters and Content Restrictions:

  • Google places a strong emphasis on the safety of the data. 
  • Filters are in place to prevent the generation of violent, offensive, or sexually explicit content. 
  • Additionally, Bard avoids generating images featuring named individuals, addressing privacy concerns.

Global Accessibility and Collaboration: 

With these enhancements, Bard evolves into an even more indispensable AI collaborator, catering to a diverse range of projects, from significant creative endeavors to everyday tasks. 

Google's dedication to safety and accessibility reinforces Bard as a globally accessible AI tool that empowers users to explore their creative potential while ensuring a secure and inclusive environment.

Published February 4th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

