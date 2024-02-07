Advertisement

The movie ‘Oppenheimer’ broke many records in the cinema and garnered praises all over the world from cinema lovers. The storytelling, the cinematography, background music all were exceptional to the date. Social media has been buzzing with praise for the movie, and among the myriad of content, one particular gem has left audiences in awe. The film has been nominated for the Oscars 2024 five major categories including 'Best Film', 'Best Director', 'Best Actor', 'Best Supporting Actor' and 'Best Original Score'.

In our recent social media exploration, we discovered a captivating coffee-making video inspired by 'Oppenheimer.' Content creator Quek Shio, naming it 'Oppenheimer Coffee,' skillfully recreated practical effects from the film. Noteworthy was the meticulous attention to detail, accompanied by Ludwig Goransson's iconic music. Quek Shio, proud of the all-practical-effects approach, invested five days in filming and editing. The creative process involved a typewriter, coffee bean grinder, coffee-sipping sound, debris cereal, and more.

The video has garnered a staggering 14 million views, 1.2 million likes, and received thousands of comments. Imax's official Instagram handle chimed in with a witty remark, stating, "Taking bean water to a whole new level." A viewer acknowledged the intricacies of the video, commenting, "Can we take a moment to appreciate that the star spin to bean grind and cloud plume to froth zag cuts were masterfully dialed?! Well done!!"

One comment highlighted the profound impact of 'Oppenheimer' on the video's interpretation, stating, "Terrific video but It's crazy how Oppenheimer gives meaning to this video, if you posted this video before Oppenheimer was even in production it wouldn't have made sense." Another viewer humorously declared, "I'm never gonna brew coffee the same way again."

