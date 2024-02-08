Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 20:44 IST

Peak Bengaluru Moment Reported, As Man Finds a Mobile Walk-In Apparel Shops, Internet Stunned

Bengaluru's innovation shines with a mobile walk-in apparel truck and a delivery agent blending logos, sparking viral 'Peak Bengaluru' moments.

Garvit Parashar
Man Finds a Mobile Walk-In Apparel Shops, Internet Stunned with this peak Bengaluru moment
Man Finds a Mobile Walk-In Apparel Shops, Internet Stunned with this peak Bengaluru moment | Image:X: @HaramiParindey
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Known for its startup culture and the 'Startup Capital of India,' Bengaluru consistently showcases its pioneering spirit and penchant for defying the ordinary with innovative ideas. In another striking example of a "Peak Bengaluru" moment, a man recently came across a truck resembling a mobile walk-in apparel showroom.

The captivating image, shared on X by user Pakchikpak Raja Babu, features a sleek black truck with an elegant display of clothes visible through its reflective surface – akin to a high-end fashion showroom on wheels.

Advertisement

Accompanying the image, the caption humorously states, "In another episode of 'WTF Bangalore,' spotted this truck while going to the mandir with my wife."

The post quickly went viral, leaving the internet astonished. A user humorously commented, "This is not what I meant when I thought about 'Mobile showroom.'"

Another user expressed a more supportive view, stating, "I think it's nice that a person is trying to do what showrooms do in big malls. I have no problem with a middle-class guy trying to make ends meet, even if it's not entirely usual, as long as it's not unethical at least."

Advertisement

"Food truck suna tha par didn't see this coming (I've heard of food trucks, but this is a curveball I didn't see coming)."

In another instance of a Peak Bengaluru moment, a delivery agent in the city took the spotlight by donning Swiggy's signature orange T-shirt and carrying a Zomato delivery bag. However, that's not all – the helmet he wore featured the logo of Porter, a logistics services startup. User Manju, sharing the image of the delivery person, exclaimed, "This is why I love Bengaluru!! This is my peak Bengaluru moment. The holy grail for Startups."
 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 20:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World32 minutes ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment35 minutes ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement