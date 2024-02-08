English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 20:42 IST

Picnic on Tree: Man Made Picnic Table for Squirrels, Gone Viral on X

A man named Rick Kalinowski, who lives in Bryn Mawr, USA, shares a glimpse of picnic table for squirrels on trees.

Navya Dubey
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
A man named Rick Kalinowski, who lives in Bryn Mawr, USA, shares a glimpse of great innovative idea during the time of lookdown when people had to stay home a lot. He made a tiny picnic table for squirrels in his neighborhood to eat. 

Rick, who is 43 years old, built the small table and put it outside his window. He did it so he could enjoy watching the squirrels while having his morning coffee. 

Rick mentioned he buys nuts and seeds, along with fresh-cut fruit, for the squirrels. This makes him happy, especially when things are a bit uncertain in the world.  

He even made a video showing the squirrels happily eating at the table. Rick share a social media post with caption, "The morning I made the video, the squirrels just looked so happy and cute eating." 

Watch the video here:  

People all over the United States loved Rick's idea. They started making their own tiny picnic tables for squirrels and shared pictures on social media. It's a fun and kind way to make everyone smile.

Many social media users on X commented in different ways, read some of the reactions below, 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 20:42 IST

