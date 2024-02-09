Pigeon Suspected of Spying Released: A Brief History of Animal Spies

Advertisement

You may have heard many times that pigeons are used for spying. Recently, a case came to light in which a pigeon suspected of espionage was released. Many people wonder how a pigeon can spy? This is not a new method. During past wars, pigeons were used extensively. They are used at many places for surveillance. It has its benefits and does not involve any sophisticated technology. If you use a drone for espionage, there is a high chance of getting caught.

However, in the case of pigeons or other birds, the chance of getting caught is low. Therefore, pigeons are fitted with cameras and released for espionage purposes.

How does a pigeon spy?

The American intelligence agency CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) developed a device for such spying a long time ago.

This camera is attached to pigeons and then released. Since pigeons are common birds found in many places, they do not raise much suspicion.

With the help of the camera developed by the CIA, photos can be clicked from hundreds of feet above. The camera is turned on to take photos along with flying the pigeons. These pigeons have a small battery attached. However, more information about such pigeons is not available on public platforms.

Although CIA has mentioned on their detail page that this program was unsuccessful. Because sending these birds to a specific location is a difficult task. Despite all this, many pigeons used for espionage, with cameras installed on them, have been caught.