English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 21:10 IST

PM Modi Begins 11-day Special 'Anusthan' Ritual: Know Its Rules, Significance and Benefits

Here all you need to known about meaning and benefits of Anusthan Ritual

Navya Dubey
Pm may do Anusthan ritual for 11 days.
Pm may do Anusthan ritual for 11 days. | Image:republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced he would undertake an 11-day anushthan (rituals) ahead of the January 22 ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram temple. Discover the meaning and advantages of Anushthan.

What is Anushthan?  

Anushthan is a Sanskrit word that means a committed and disciplined spiritual routine or ritual. It comes from ancient Indian traditions and includes a concentrated effort to connect with higher energies, seek divine blessings, and achieve spiritual development. People usually perform this practice by chanting specific mantras, practicing meditation, and following ritual procedures.  

Benefits of Anushthan:  

Anushthan provides a structured path for enhancing spiritual awareness and understanding, fostering a deeper connection within oneself.   

Regular spiritual practices, like anushthan, often result in a heightened sense of inner connection and a clearer understanding of one's purpose.   

Advertisement

The meditative elements of Anushthan aid in stress reduction and mental clarity by providing a focused break from daily pressures, fostering peace and tranquility. The practice allows individuals to temporarily detach and find serenity through spiritual focus.   

Anushthan initiates an internal spiritual fire, burning away samskaras—deep-rooted mental attitudes and habits acquired over lifetimes—resulting in cleansing and purification.  

Advertisement

The transformative process allows the mind and body to harness and utilize increased energy more effectively.  

It reduces the challenges and obstacles, and the desires get fulfilled in real time.  

Advertisement

The disciplined nature of Anushthan, coupled with mantra repetition, enhances concentration and mental focus.  

Anushthan helps you feel more positive. It focuses on invoking divine blessings is believed to attract positive vibrations.   

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 21:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement