PM Modi Begins 11-day Special 'Anusthan' Ritual: Know Its Rules, Significance and Benefits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced he would undertake an 11-day anushthan (rituals) ahead of the January 22 ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram temple. Discover the meaning and advantages of Anushthan.

What is Anushthan?

Anushthan is a Sanskrit word that means a committed and disciplined spiritual routine or ritual. It comes from ancient Indian traditions and includes a concentrated effort to connect with higher energies, seek divine blessings, and achieve spiritual development. People usually perform this practice by chanting specific mantras, practicing meditation, and following ritual procedures.

Benefits of Anushthan:

Anushthan provides a structured path for enhancing spiritual awareness and understanding, fostering a deeper connection within oneself.

Regular spiritual practices, like anushthan, often result in a heightened sense of inner connection and a clearer understanding of one's purpose.

The meditative elements of Anushthan aid in stress reduction and mental clarity by providing a focused break from daily pressures, fostering peace and tranquility. The practice allows individuals to temporarily detach and find serenity through spiritual focus.

Anushthan initiates an internal spiritual fire, burning away samskaras—deep-rooted mental attitudes and habits acquired over lifetimes—resulting in cleansing and purification.

The transformative process allows the mind and body to harness and utilize increased energy more effectively.

It reduces the challenges and obstacles, and the desires get fulfilled in real time.

The disciplined nature of Anushthan, coupled with mantra repetition, enhances concentration and mental focus.

Anushthan helps you feel more positive. It focuses on invoking divine blessings is believed to attract positive vibrations.

