New Delhi: The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, a visionary initiative by the Government of India, aims to illuminate 1 crore households by offering up to 300 units of free electricity every month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled this scheme, emphasizing its significance in promoting solar energy adoption across the nation.

With an investment of ₹ 75,000 crores, this scheme promises not only to ease the burden of electricity expenses but also to generate employment opportunities and income for the citizens.

Step-by-Step Guide to Applying for PM Surya Ghar Yojana:

Step 1: Register on the Portal

Visit the official website: PM Surya Ghar Portal

Register by providing the following details: Select your State Choose your electricity distribution company Fill in your electricity consumer number Enter your mobile number Provide your email address



Step 2: Login and Apply

Log in using your consumer number and mobile number.

Fill out the rooftop solar application form.

Step 3: Await Feasibility Approval

Wait for approval of the feasibility of installing solar panels on your rooftop.

Step 4: Installation

Upon feasibility approval, proceed with the installation process.

Choose any of the registered vendors in your distribution company (DISCOM) to install the solar panels.

Step 5: Apply for Net Meter

After installation, submit the necessary plant details.

Apply for a net meter through the portal.

Step 6: Commissioning Certificate

Following the installation of the net meter and inspection by the DISCOM, a commissioning certificate will be generated from the portal.

Step 7: Bank Account Details Submission

Submit your bank account details along with a canceled cheque through the portal.

Step 8: Subsidy Disbursement

Expect to receive your subsidy in your bank account within 30 days of submitting the required details.

The PM Surya Ghar Yojana not only offers free electricity but also empowers citizens to contribute to a sustainable future by embracing solar energy.

Following these step-by-step guide, you can easily apply for this beneficial scheme and join the nationwide movement towards cleaner and greener energy.