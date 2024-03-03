English
Updated March 3rd, 2024

Post Office RD: This Scheme Can Help You Raise 30 Lakhs In 10 Years, All Risk Free - Check Details

This post office scheme is currently offering 6.7% p.a. of interest rate which gets you interest on a quarterly basis.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Post Office scheme 2024
Post Office scheme 2024
Info: Post office India offers RD (Recurring Deposit) scheme for up to 5 years with upper limit of 10 years. This post office scheme is currently offering 6.7% p.a. of interest rate which gets you interest on a quarterly basis.

The scheme comes with a lower investment limit of ₹ 100/ month, and has no upper limit on maximum investment. This post office RD gets matured after 5 years of opening with an option of staying invested for another 5 years.

This simple post office investment scheme is a great option for those who want safe investment and don't want to take risk with their hard earned money. As it is a government scheme the investor can be rest assured.

screengrab of post office schemes with current interest rate

For example: You need a corpus of ₹ 30 lakh in the next 10 years, you will be investing ₹ 18000/ month to reach your goal. The total return earned by you will be ₹ 21, 60,000 with an interest of ₹ 9,15,385, and your entire total will be ₹ 30, 75,385 after adding all together.

Investors are advised to visit the India post website for more information and latest updates.

 

 

Published March 3rd, 2024

