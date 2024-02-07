Advertisement

The Pune Traffic Police have made significant traffic changes as Maha Metro gears up for girder-laying work on Jangli Maharaj (JM) Road. The development is slated to take place from February 3, 2024, to February 4, 2024.

According to the Pune Traffic Police, the girder-laying work pertains to the Metro's pedestrian bridge on Jangli Maharaj Road. The alterations are made to ensure the safety of commuters and to minimize any potential disruptions during the construction phase.

Here are the key details of the traffic changes:

Date and Time:

The girder-laying work is scheduled to take place on February 3, 2024, and February 4, 2024.

The work will be conducted between 00:01 am and 5:00 am on both days.

Affected Route:

The stretch of Jangli Maharaj Road from Blackberry Showroom to Nataraj Chowk will remain closed during the specified hours.

Alternative Route:

To navigate around the closed section, motorists are advised to take the following alternative route: From Blackberry Showroom, divert to Krishnakant Kudale Path. Turn right in front of Hotel Ramee Grand. Take a left turn onto Apte Road leading to Prayag Hospital. Finally, turn left again to reach Nataraj Chowk and continue to the desired destination.



These traffic changes are essential to facilitate the smooth execution of the girder-laying work by Maha Metro. Commuters are urged to plan their routes accordingly and adhere to the temporary alterations for the specified period.

The Pune Traffic Police assure that these measures are in place to prioritize safety and minimize inconvenience during the construction activities.

