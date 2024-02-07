Ram Mandir: Aarti, Darshan Timings, and Pass Booking Updates

Advertisement

January 25, 2024

The Ram Mandir, a sacred pilgrimage site, continues to attract devotees from across the country. To enhance your experience and provide clarity on the various rituals, darshan timings, and booking procedures, here's a comprehensive guide.

Aarti Timings:

The Ram Mandir conducts three significant Aarti rituals daily. Make sure to align your visit with these auspicious moments:

Jagaran/Shringar Aarti – 6:30 am Bhog Aarti – 12 pm Sandhya Aarti – 7:30 pm

Darshan Timings:

Devotees can have the divine Darshan at the Ram Temple during the following hours:

Morning Darshan: 7 am to 11:30 am

7 am to 11:30 am Afternoon Darshan: 2 pm to 7 pm

How to Book Aarti/Darshan Passes:

For a seamless experience, follow these steps to book your Aarti or Darshan slot:

Visit the official website. Log in using your mobile number. An OTP will be sent for registration. Navigate to ‘My Profile’ and select your preferred slot for Aarti or Darshan. Provide necessary credentials and confirm your booking. Collect your pass from the temple counter before entering the premises.

Important Note: As of now, online booking is temporarily on hold. Stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

Same-Day Offline Booking:

In case of online booking unavailability, devotees can opt for same-day offline booking based on slot availability. Ensure you are present at the temple premises 30 minutes before the scheduled Aarti.

Temple Entry Process:

The Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has introduced a convenient entry process. Devotees will be allowed entry upon scanning the QR codes mentioned on their entry pass.

Update: Aarti and Darshan passes are currently canceled until 29-1-2024. Further updates will be announced soon. Stay connected with the official website for notifications.

Experience the spiritual vibrancy and architectural marvel of the Ram Mandir while adhering to the prescribed guidelines. Plan your visit mindfully, and may your journey be filled with divine blessings.

Note: All information is subject to change. Please refer to the official website for the latest updates and announcements.