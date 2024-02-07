English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 16:35 IST

Ram Mandir Facts: The Ayodhya Ram Temple was Built Without Using Iron. Here’s the Reason Why?

Shri Nripendra Misra says the Ram Mandir is built to endure for more than a thousand years.

Navya Dubey
Ayodhya Ram Temple was Built Without Using Iron and Steel
Ayodhya Ram Temple was Built Without Using Iron and Steel | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Ayodhya temple, dedicated to Ram Lalla, is a blend of traditional Indian architecture and modern construction techniques, ensuring it lasts for centuries. The architects combined old and new methods to create a unique and enduring structure, bridging the past and present. 

Chairperson Shri Nripendra Misra, leading the temple construction committee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, affirms that the temple is built to endure for more than a thousand years. Top Indian scientists, including contributions from ISRO technologies, have played a crucial role in crafting this iconic structure. 

Advertisement

Architect Chandrakant Sompura, representing a lineage with a 15-generation tradition of designing heritage temples, employed the Nagar Shaily or northern Indian temple design for the architectural blueprint. Sompura expresses, "The Shri Ram Temple is a rare and splendid creation in the history of architecture, not only in India but globally." 

Spanning 2.7 acres with a built-up area of 57,000 square feet across three floors, the temple avoids the use of iron or steel, given their limited lifespan. Standing at 161 feet, approximately 70% of the height of the Qutub Minar, the temple utilizes the very best quality granite, sandstone, and marble. Dr. Pradeep Kumar Ramancharla from the Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, emphasizes the use of a lock and key mechanism, eschewing cement or lime mortar in joints for enhanced durability. 

Advertisement

Structural design considerations include earthquake resistance up to a return period of 2,500 years. Despite challenges posed by sandy and unstable ground due to the nearby Sarayu River, an innovative solution was devised. The entire temple area saw excavation to a depth of 15 meters, with engineered soil laid and a metal-free concrete raft for reinforcement. A 6.3-meter thick plinth of solid granite from southern India further strengthened the foundation. 

The visible part of the temple features 'Bansi Paharpur' pink sandstone from Rajasthan, while the sanctum sanctorum is adorned with white makrana marble from Rajasthan, the same source as the Taj Mahal. 

Advertisement

The chosen architectural model, preserving the Nagara style, ensures both performance and architectural integrity. With the dry-jointed structure designed for a 1000-year lifespan, interlocked stone is the sole building material, eliminating the need for steel reinforcement. 

The Central Building Research Institute has been actively involved in the project since 2020, contributing to the structural design, 'Surya Tilak' mechanism design, temple foundation design vetting, and structural health monitoring. 

Advertisement

Archaeologist Dr. Sharda Srinivasan highlights the temple's adherence to traditional dry masonry, utilizing the Mortis and Tenon method, interlocking grooves and pegs, and the trabeate system. The use of sandstone, with superior tensile strength, aligns with historical temple-building practices. 

Dr. Ramancharla assures that based on current knowledge, the Ram Mandir will undoubtedly endure for more than a thousand years, making the construction process a memorable and enlightening experience.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 16:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

ViralRam Mandir
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Jabalpur: Doctor Shoots Nurse on Suspicion of Affair With Another Man

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. Kashmir's viral twins showcase their reporting skills | EXCLUSIVE

    Videos23 minutes ago

  4. Ananya Panday's Cousin Ahaan Panday To Debut With Mohit Suri's Love Saga

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  5. SIA Conducts Raid at Residence of Sarjan Barkati in Shopian

    India News36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement