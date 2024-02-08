Brief Overview of Temple Construction, Cost and More | Image: Republic

Advertisement

The construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is a monumental project soaked in history, tradition, and architectural significance. The temple, designed in the traditional Nagara style, promises to be a symbol of cultural and spiritual pride. Here's a brief overview of some interesting facts surrounding the temple's construction.

1. Architectural Marvel: The Ram temple complex is envisioned to be a breathtaking structure, standing 161 feet tall, with a length of 380 feet (east-west direction) and a width of 250 feet.

Advertisement

The construction, adhering to traditional principles, boasts a design characterized by 392 pillars and 44 gates, creating a mesmerizing visual spectacle. Remarkably, the entire construction avoids the use of iron, adding to the temple's unique features.

2. Sompura Legacy: The journey of the Ram Mandir construction dates back to 1988 when the Sompura family of Ahmedabad initially planned the temple's design. This family, with a heritage of temple architecture spanning 15 generations, including contributions to over 100 temples worldwide, holds a rich legacy.

Advertisement

Notably, the original design underwent modifications in 2020, aligning with Vastu shastra and Shilpa shastras, showcasing a fusion of tradition and contemporary wisdom.

3. Temple Layout: Spanning an expansive 71-acre area, the temple is meticulously divided into six parts. These include the sanctum sanctorum and five pavilions: Gun Mandap, Rang Mandap, Nritya Mandap, Kirtan Mandap, and Prarthana Mandap.

Advertisement

Each segment serves a distinct purpose, contributing to the overall spiritual and aesthetic experience of the temple.

4. Construction Cost: The grandeur of the Ram Mandir comes with a significant financial investment. Officials of the trust responsible for the construction estimate a total cost of Rs 1,800 crore for building the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Advertisement

This substantial budget underlines the scale and intricacy of the project, emphasizing the commitment to creating a magnificent symbol of faith.

As the Ram Mandir takes shape in Ayodhya, it becomes more than a place of worship, it stands as an emblem of cultural heritage, architectural brilliance, and a collective journey of faith.

Advertisement

The amalgamation of tradition, expertise, and financial commitment exemplifies the significance of this iconic construction in the hearts of millions. Stay tuned for further updates as the Ram Mandir continues to shape the spiritual landscape of India.