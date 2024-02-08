Advertisement

Now only a few days are left for the consecration of Lord Ramlala in Ayodhya. Preparations for this are going on in full swing. There is enthusiasm among people across the country regarding this. Ramlala's life will be consecrated on January 22. In this case, special arrangements will be made for VIP and VVIP people. If we talk about the general public, everything from trains to flights to hotels has been booked. Arrangements have even been made to provide food to the people on this occasion. A kitchen named Ram Rasoi has been started in Ayodhya, where it provides free food to the devotees.

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is just a few days away, scheduled for January 22nd. There is a lot of excitement across the country about this event, and preparations are in full swing.

Advertisement

A kitchen called "Ram Rasoi" has been set up in Ayodhya to offer free meals to devotees. This thoughtful initiative aims to make sure everyone can partake in the celebration comfortably and enjoy the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lala.

In Ram Rasoi, devotees are served not just one or two, but nine different dishes. This includes two types of vegetables: kachori, katarni rice, kofta, dum aloo, arhar dal, clarified butter (desi ghee), papad, and tilauri, among others. Additionally, for South Indian individuals, sambhar is also provided instead of dal.

Advertisement

Ram Rasoi is run by the Mahavir Mandir Trust of Patna at Amava Temple, located in Ayodhya. In this way, about 90,000 devotees are fed free food every month. For this, food is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Coupons are given to devotees in ‘Ram Rasoi’.