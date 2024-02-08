English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 18:17 IST

Ram Mandir Interesting Facts: Did You Know Ram Rasoi to Offer Free Food on Pran Pratishtha

On Pran Pratishtha Day Ram Rasoi to Offer Free Food to the devotees in ayodhya.

Navya Dubey
Ram Rasoi to Offer Free Food
Ram Mandir Interesting Facts: Did You Know Ram Rasoi to Offer Free Food | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Now only a few days are left for the consecration of Lord Ramlala in Ayodhya. Preparations for this are going on in full swing. There is enthusiasm among people across the country regarding this. Ramlala's life will be consecrated on January 22. In this case, special arrangements will be made for VIP and VVIP people. If we talk about the general public, everything from trains to flights to hotels has been booked. Arrangements have even been made to provide food to the people on this occasion. A kitchen named Ram Rasoi has been started in Ayodhya, where it provides free food to the devotees.  

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is just a few days away, scheduled for January 22nd. There is a lot of excitement across the country about this event, and preparations are in full swing. 

Advertisement

A kitchen called "Ram Rasoi" has been set up in Ayodhya to offer free meals to devotees. This thoughtful initiative aims to make sure everyone can partake in the celebration comfortably and enjoy the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lala. 

In Ram Rasoi, devotees are served not just one or two, but nine different dishes. This includes two types of vegetables: kachori, katarni rice, kofta, dum aloo, arhar dal, clarified butter (desi ghee), papad, and tilauri, among others. Additionally, for South Indian individuals, sambhar is also provided instead of dal.  

Advertisement

Ram Rasoi is run by the Mahavir Mandir Trust of Patna at Amava Temple, located in Ayodhya. In this way, about 90,000 devotees are fed free food every month. For this, food is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Coupons are given to devotees in ‘Ram Rasoi’. 

 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 18:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement