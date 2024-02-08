Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 19:23 IST

Ram Mandir Interesting Facts: 'Garbh Griha' Where Idol to be Placed on 18th January

The center of attraction of these rituals is the placement of the Ram Lalla idol in the 'garbh griha, scheduled for January 18, know more in detail

Rishi Shukla
'Garbh Griha' Where Idol to be Placed on January 18
'Garbh Griha' Where Idol to be Placed on January 18 | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As the religious emotion builds in anticipation of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a series of sacred rituals is set to commence from January 16, Tuesday, continuing until January 21, Sunday, as announced by Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust.

1. Countdown to 'Garbh Griha' Placement: The center of attraction of these rituals is the placement of the Ram Lalla idol in the 'garbh griha,' the sanctum sanctum-sanctorum of the temple. Scheduled for January 18, Thursday, this momentous event is a strong step leading up to the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22.

2. Weight of the Idol: During a press conference, Champat Rai revealed that the Ram Lalla idol, to be enshrined in the 'garbh griha,' is expected to weigh between 150kgs-200kgs. This sacred representation is not only symbolic but holds profound significance for millions of devotees eagerly awaiting the completion of the Ram Mandir.

3. Distinguished Guests on January 22: Highlighting the significance of the consecration ceremony on January 22, Champat Rai shared that the 'Garbh Griha' will witness the presence of notable dignitaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Nritya Gopal Ji Maharaj, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, and all temple trustees are expected to be inside the sacred precinct.

4. Invitations to Saints: In an inclusive gesture, over 150 saints, experts from various fields, and Padma awardees have been extended invitations to participate in the program. This diverse gathering emphasizes the cultural and spiritual significance of the Ram Mandir and its unifying impact on people from various walks of life.

5. Architectural Grandeur: The construction details of the Ram temple, shared by Champat Rai earlier, add another layer of fascination. The temple, built in the traditional Nagara style, stands at an impressive 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. Each floor of the temple, standing at 20 feet high, is supported by 392 pillars, and the complex features 44 gates.

The grandeur of the temple's architecture and the diverse congregation of dignitaries and guests only add to the anticipation surrounding this historic event. Stay tuned for more updates on the unfolding saga of the Ram Mandir.

 

Inputs ANI

Published January 16th, 2024 at 19:19 IST

