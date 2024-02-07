Republic Day Parade 2024: Steps to Buy Tickets Online and Offline

How to buy tickets online on Republic Day 2024 | Image: ANI

As India gets ready to celebrate the 75th anniversary of adopting its Constitution, people all around are getting excited. On January 26, there will be big parades in Delhi with soldiers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, police, and other forces marching along Kartavya Path (used to be called Rajpath).

These parades are not just about showing off the missiles, planes, and weapons we have. They also include awesome Air Force shows in the sky and colorful displays representing each state, showing how diverse and unique each part of India is.

The celebration is not only about the Constitution's birthday but also about showing how strong and together we are as a country.

How to Buy Tickets Online for Republic Day Parade:

Visit the Ministry of Defence's official website to book tickets.

Sign in or register with your name, email, mobile number, and date of birth, and verify with an OTP.

Choose the event: FDR Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, or Beating the Retreat.

Enter attendee details: name, address, age, gender, and a photo ID.

Select ticket category and quantity (up to four per transaction).

Ticket options: reserved seats for ₹500, unreserved seats for ₹100, and restricted-view unreserved seats for ₹20.

Complete the transaction using wallet, debit/credit card, online banking, or UPI.

Receive a confirmation email and SMS with booking details and a QR code.

Download and print the e-ticket; bring it with the original photo ID for entry.

Scan the QR code at the gate for entry on the event day.

How to Buy Tickets Offline for Republic Day Parade:

Visit an authorized sales outlet or the designated Republic Day ticket counter.

Provide a photocopy and original photo ID (Aadhar card, PAN card, voter ID card, passport, or driving licence) at the counter.

Choose the ticket category and quantity (up to four tickets per individual).

Ticket options: reserved seats for ₹500, unreserved seats for ₹100, and restricted-view unreserved seats for ₹20.

Pay in cash and receive your tickets and receipts.

On the event day, bring your tickets and original photo ID for verification at the entry gate.