Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 16:47 IST

Republic Day Parade: List of Prohibited Items If You Are Going To Kartavya Path

The nation gears up to celebrate the 75th grand Republic Day Parade, it's crucial for us to be aware of the list of items strictly prohibited at Kartavya Path

Rishi Shukla
Republic Day Parade: List of Prohibited Items for Kartavya Path Visitors
Republic Day Parade: List of Prohibited Items for Kartavya Path Visitors | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: As the nation gears up to celebrate the 75th grand Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, it's crucial for attendees to be aware of the list of items strictly prohibited to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. 

Here's a comprehensive guide to the items you must leave behind:

Advertisement

Prohibited Items:

Eatables/Food Items: No food or eatables will be allowed within the parade premises.

Advertisement

Alcohol, Perfumes, Sprays: For the safety and comfort of all attendees, alcoholic beverages and strong fragrances are strictly prohibited.

Knives, Scissors, Razors, Blades, Wire: Sharp objects that could pose a security risk are not permitted.

Advertisement

Camera, Binoculars, Handycams: Recording devices, including cameras and handycams, won't be allowed to ensure the security and privacy of the event.

Bag, Briefcase, Pen: Attendees are advised not to carry bags, briefcases, or even pens inside the parade area.

Advertisement

Radio, Transistor, Tape Recorder: Audio recording devices are restricted during the event.

Inflammable Items: Any items that are flammable or could pose a fire hazard are strictly prohibited.

Advertisement

Coins: For safety reasons, coins won't be allowed within the premises.

Digital Diaries, Palm-top Computers, iPads: Electronic devices beyond a certain size, including digital diaries and tablets, are not permitted.

Advertisement

Remote Controlled Car Lock Keys: Items like remote-controlled car lock keys are restricted.

Arms and Ammunition, Fireworks, Crackers, Explosive: Any form of weaponry, fireworks, or explosive materials are strictly forbidden.

Advertisement

Cigarettes, Bidies, Lighter, Match Box, Laser Lights: Smoking paraphernalia and laser lights are not allowed.

Thermos Flasks, Water Bottles: While staying hydrated is important, bringing thermos flasks and water bottles into the parade area is not allowed.

Advertisement

Dagger, Sword, Cutting, Sharp Pointed, Edged Material, Screw Drivers: Items that could potentially cause harm, including sharp objects, are prohibited.

Cans, Pouch, Umbrella: Large items like cans, pouches, and umbrellas are not permitted.

Advertisement

Replica Fire Arms/Toy Gun: For safety reasons, even toy guns or replica firearms are not allowed.

Additional Information:

Advertisement

Only those with valid tickets or passes will be allowed to enter, and the QR code on the ticket passes will be thoroughly verified.

Help desks have been strategically set up at various points to assist and facilitate visitors.

Advertisement

Park and ride services are available on the North and South of Kartavya Path. On the north side, at Palika parking and Connaught Place, and on the south side, at JLN stadium.

By adhering to these guidelines, attendees can contribute to a secure and enjoyable Republic Day Parade experience at Kartavya Path.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 16:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Republic Day
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News12 minutes ago

  3. India News Live: Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court For Feb 29 Appearance

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. U-19 WC: Sachin Dhas created such havoc that his bat had to be checked

    Sports 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement