Advertisement

New Delhi: As the nation gears up to celebrate the 75th grand Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, it's crucial for attendees to be aware of the list of items strictly prohibited to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

Here's a comprehensive guide to the items you must leave behind:

Advertisement

Prohibited Items:

Eatables/Food Items: No food or eatables will be allowed within the parade premises.

Advertisement

Alcohol, Perfumes, Sprays: For the safety and comfort of all attendees, alcoholic beverages and strong fragrances are strictly prohibited.

Knives, Scissors, Razors, Blades, Wire: Sharp objects that could pose a security risk are not permitted.

Advertisement

Camera, Binoculars, Handycams: Recording devices, including cameras and handycams, won't be allowed to ensure the security and privacy of the event.

Bag, Briefcase, Pen: Attendees are advised not to carry bags, briefcases, or even pens inside the parade area.

Advertisement

Radio, Transistor, Tape Recorder: Audio recording devices are restricted during the event.

Inflammable Items: Any items that are flammable or could pose a fire hazard are strictly prohibited.

Advertisement

Coins: For safety reasons, coins won't be allowed within the premises.

Digital Diaries, Palm-top Computers, iPads: Electronic devices beyond a certain size, including digital diaries and tablets, are not permitted.

Advertisement

Remote Controlled Car Lock Keys: Items like remote-controlled car lock keys are restricted.

Arms and Ammunition, Fireworks, Crackers, Explosive: Any form of weaponry, fireworks, or explosive materials are strictly forbidden.

Advertisement

Cigarettes, Bidies, Lighter, Match Box, Laser Lights: Smoking paraphernalia and laser lights are not allowed.

Thermos Flasks, Water Bottles: While staying hydrated is important, bringing thermos flasks and water bottles into the parade area is not allowed.

Advertisement

Dagger, Sword, Cutting, Sharp Pointed, Edged Material, Screw Drivers: Items that could potentially cause harm, including sharp objects, are prohibited.

Cans, Pouch, Umbrella: Large items like cans, pouches, and umbrellas are not permitted.

Advertisement

Replica Fire Arms/Toy Gun: For safety reasons, even toy guns or replica firearms are not allowed.

Additional Information:

Advertisement

Only those with valid tickets or passes will be allowed to enter, and the QR code on the ticket passes will be thoroughly verified.

Help desks have been strategically set up at various points to assist and facilitate visitors.

Advertisement

Park and ride services are available on the North and South of Kartavya Path. On the north side, at Palika parking and Connaught Place, and on the south side, at JLN stadium.

By adhering to these guidelines, attendees can contribute to a secure and enjoyable Republic Day Parade experience at Kartavya Path.