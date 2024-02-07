Road Safety: Patna Initiates Campaign for Reflective Tapes on Commercial Vehicles-CHECK

Advertisement

In a significant effort to enhance road safety, the Patna Transport Department has launched a comprehensive campaign requiring all commercial vehicles to use reflective tapes. This initiative, aligned with the National Road Safety Month, aims to substantially reduce road accidents, especially during adverse weather conditions such as fog.

Key Measures Implemented in the Campaign:

1. Mandatory Reflective Tapes: Patna Transport Department mandates reflective tapes on all commercial vehicles, including pickup vans, tractors, and autos. These tapes improve visibility in low-light and fog, reducing the risk of accidents.

2. Fines for Non-Compliance: If commercial vehicles don't use reflective tapes as required, they'll face strong penalties. The authorities want everyone to follow this rule seriously to make the roads safer, especially during foggy weather.

Advertisement

3. Awareness and Special Inspection Drives: Transport Secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal is leading awareness and inspection drives to educate vehicle owners about the safety importance of reflective tapes. This proactive approach aims to ensure widespread understanding and compliance with the new regulation.

4. Statistics Underscoring the Need: Alarming statistics from 2022 reveal 2,275 road accidents during fog, resulting in 1,842 fatalities and 1,449 injuries.These figures emphasize the critical necessity of preventive measures such as the mandatory use of reflective tapes.

Advertisement

5. Additional Safety Instructions: In addition to the reflective tape mandate, the campaign emphasizes broader safety measures. Vehicle operators are advised against parking in the middle of the road during foggy conditions, maintaining moderate speeds, refraining from using mobile phones while driving, avoiding overtaking near narrow bridges, and steering clear of driving when drowsy.

The Patna Transport Department is working hard to make roads safer and reduce accidents, especially in tough weather. They are doing this by making rules, enforcing them strictly, and telling people about it through awareness campaigns. The goal is to make big improvements in road safety for everyone.

Advertisement