Ryanair Responds to Viral Video of Passenger's Flashing Phone Charger on Six-Hour Flight
Viral video shows woman using flashy charger on Ryanair flight, sparking criticism. Airline responds to passenger's disruptive behavior.
A video of a woman using a flashy phone charger on a Ryanair flight has stirred up a response from the airline. In the short clip, the woman is seen using a charger with a brightly lit cable, causing annoyance among passengers due to the continuous flashing rainbow lights throughout the entire six-hour flight.
The video quickly went viral, garnering over 50 million views on X, and social media users didn't hold back in criticizing the woman for her "annoying" behavior.
In the comments section of the viral video, many social media users expressed their disapproval, labeling the woman's actions as "selfish." Here are some of the comments:
"Also, you don't have 6+ hour flights."
"What's the excuse for no food left after the aircraft's first flight of the day... Horrid for your crew to have to explain you can't be arsed stocking for more than one flight."
"If you have power, you will have no seats? Isn't it @Ryanair?"
