Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 18:24 IST

Ryanair Responds to Viral Video of Passenger's Flashing Phone Charger on Six-Hour Flight

Viral video shows woman using flashy charger on Ryanair flight, sparking criticism. Airline responds to passenger's disruptive behavior.

Garvit Parashar
Ryanair Responds to Viral Video of Passenger's Flashing Phone Charger
Ryanair Responds to Viral Video of Passenger's Flashing Phone Charger | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A video of a woman using a flashy phone charger on a Ryanair flight has stirred up a response from the airline. In the short clip, the woman is seen using a charger with a brightly lit cable, causing annoyance among passengers due to the continuous flashing rainbow lights throughout the entire six-hour flight.

The video quickly went viral, garnering over 50 million views on X, and social media users didn't hold back in criticizing the woman for her "annoying" behavior.

Advertisement

In the comments section of the viral video, many social media users expressed their disapproval, labeling the woman's actions as "selfish." Here are some of the comments:

Advertisement

"Also, you don't have 6+ hour flights."
"What's the excuse for no food left after the aircraft's first flight of the day... Horrid for your crew to have to explain you can't be arsed stocking for more than one flight."
"If you have power, you will have no seats? Isn't it @Ryanair?"
 

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 18:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports an hour ago

  2. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos6 hours ago

  5. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement