Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) to soon begin Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) registration at Katra railway station, aimed at enhancing safety, convenience, and crowd management for devotees visiting the sacred shrine.

An announcement by Chief Executive Officer Anshul Garg on Saturday outlined the plans to implement RFID technology to address long queues and chaotic conditions during peak rush.

RFID Registration at Katra Railway Station: The SMVDSB plans to establish multiple registration counters at Katra railway station to facilitate the RFID registration process.

This initiative is designed to streamline the entry process and manage crowd flow efficiently during the pilgrimage, aligning with the board's commitment to prioritizing the well-being and ease of devotees.

Enhancing Pilgrim Experience: CEO Anshul Garg is actively leading various development projects to enhance the overall pilgrimage experience for devotees worldwide.

Apart from RFID registration, the board is planning a captivating laser show at Banganga, narrating the story of Mata Ki Kahani. Additionally, holding areas are being developed at Adhkuwari to accommodate 2500 to 3,000 pilgrims simultaneously, ensuring comfort and effective crowd management.

New Vaishnavi Bhawan Construction: A key development includes the construction of a new Vaishnavi Bhawan with a capacity to accommodate 300 pilgrims daily. The facility, scheduled to be completed in 18 months, will feature a Bhojanalya (dining area) coupled with washrooms, aiming to provide a pleasant and congenial stay for pilgrims.

Drawing inspiration from iconic temples such as the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Dham, and Golden Temple, the SMVDSB plans to illuminate the façade of Darshni Deodi, Adhkuwari, and the main Bhawan with digitally-controlled, multi-colored LED lights. This permanent feature, starting from the upcoming Chaitra Navratri, aims to reflect the grandeur of the shrine.

Record Pilgrim Arrivals: CEO Anshul Garg highlighted the remarkable success of the pilgrimage in 2023, with a record-breaking 95.22 lakh pilgrims, marking the highest number in the past decade.

The board's focus on yatra management, including the Skywalk at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan and the remodeled Parvati Bhavan, has contributed to efficiently handling the surge in pilgrim numbers.

The SMVDSB remains dedicated to developing and upgrading pilgrim-centric facilities. Notable efforts include enlarging the Atka area to enhance sitting capacity and the introduction of the third langar facility at Bhairon Ji, catering to 8,000 to 10,000 pilgrims daily for free meals along the track.

Inputs: PTI