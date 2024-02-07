English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 21:44 IST

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board To Soon Announce RFID Registration - Details Here

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) to soon begin Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) registration, know more in details below

Rishi Shukla
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board RFID registration Details
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board RFID registration Details | Image:SMVDSB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) to soon begin Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) registration at Katra railway station, aimed at enhancing safety, convenience, and crowd management for devotees visiting the sacred shrine. 

An announcement by Chief Executive Officer Anshul Garg on Saturday outlined the plans to implement RFID technology to address long queues and chaotic conditions during peak rush.

Advertisement

RFID Registration at Katra Railway Station: The SMVDSB plans to establish multiple registration counters at Katra railway station to facilitate the RFID registration process. 

This initiative is designed to streamline the entry process and manage crowd flow efficiently during the pilgrimage, aligning with the board's commitment to prioritizing the well-being and ease of devotees.

Advertisement

Enhancing Pilgrim Experience: CEO Anshul Garg is actively leading various development projects to enhance the overall pilgrimage experience for devotees worldwide. 

Apart from RFID registration, the board is planning a captivating laser show at Banganga, narrating the story of Mata Ki Kahani. Additionally, holding areas are being developed at Adhkuwari to accommodate 2500 to 3,000 pilgrims simultaneously, ensuring comfort and effective crowd management.

Advertisement

New Vaishnavi Bhawan Construction: A key development includes the construction of a new Vaishnavi Bhawan with a capacity to accommodate 300 pilgrims daily. The facility, scheduled to be completed in 18 months, will feature a Bhojanalya (dining area) coupled with washrooms, aiming to provide a pleasant and congenial stay for pilgrims.

Drawing inspiration from iconic temples such as the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Dham, and Golden Temple, the SMVDSB plans to illuminate the façade of Darshni Deodi, Adhkuwari, and the main Bhawan with digitally-controlled, multi-colored LED lights. This permanent feature, starting from the upcoming Chaitra Navratri, aims to reflect the grandeur of the shrine.

Advertisement

Record Pilgrim Arrivals: CEO Anshul Garg highlighted the remarkable success of the pilgrimage in 2023, with a record-breaking 95.22 lakh pilgrims, marking the highest number in the past decade. 

The board's focus on yatra management, including the Skywalk at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan and the remodeled Parvati Bhavan, has contributed to efficiently handling the surge in pilgrim numbers.

Advertisement

The SMVDSB remains dedicated to developing and upgrading pilgrim-centric facilities. Notable efforts include enlarging the Atka area to enhance sitting capacity and the introduction of the third langar facility at Bhairon Ji, catering to 8,000 to 10,000 pilgrims daily for free meals along the track.

 

 

Inputs: PTI

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Eternals Bad Reviews Triggered Emotional Trauma In Kumail Nanjiani

    Entertainment5 minutes ago

  2. Men Playing Football On Different Terraces

    Info5 minutes ago

  3. Nestle India Q4 profit rises 4% to Rs 656 crore

    Business News7 minutes ago

  4. Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress Puts Flex Banning RSS Activities

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. Bharti Airtel set for growth with rising ARPU, market share expansion

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement