Updated February 29th, 2024 at 08:09 IST
Special Days of March 2024: National And International Events Across The World
March celebrates various global events like Zero Discrimination Day, International Women's Day, World Water Day, and Holi, among others.
Every month of the year, we observe special or important days. These days are celebrated with a particular theme: to spread awareness and also to remember the sacrifices. Here, let’s take a look at all the important days of March 2024.
The name March is dedicated to the Roman god of war, Mars. It was the first month of the early Roman calendar and the season of spring. Every year, March and June end on the same day of the week.
Special Days in March 2024:
March 1: Zero Discrimination Day
March 1 is celebrated as Zero Discrimination Day across the globe. It spreads the message that everyone is equal and does not discriminate against others on the basis of age, gender, ethnicity, skin colour, height, weight, religion, etc. The symbol of Zero Discrimination Day is a butterfly, and it was first celebrated on March 1, 2014, by the UN.
March 1: World Civil Defence Day
World Civil Defence Day is observed annually on March 1st to highlight the significance of civil protection and honour the dedication, sacrifices, and achievements of all those involved in combating disasters. The International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO) established this observance in 1990.
March 1: Self-Injury Awareness Day
Self-Injury Awareness Day, observed globally on March 1st, aims to eradicate the stigma surrounding self-harm and encourage recognition of its signs by parents, educators, and healthcare professionals.
March 1: Employee Appreciation Day
Employee Appreciation Day, observed on March 1st, underscores the significance of fostering strong employer-employee relationships for the success of any business.
March 3: World Wildlife Day
Aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 12, World Wildlife Day on March 3rd focuses on marine species and underscores the critical issues facing marine wildlife. The theme for 2023, "Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration," highlights the importance of protecting marine biodiversity.
March 3: World Hearing Day
Observed annually on March 3rd, World Hearing Day raises awareness about preventing deafness and promoting hearing health worldwide.
March 4: National Safety Day
In India, National Safety Day on March 4th, organised by the National Safety Council, aims to raise awareness about various safety issues and mitigate risks such as financial loss and health problems.
March 8: International Women's Day
March 8th marks International Women's Day, celebrating the achievements of women while advocating for gender equality. The colours purple, green, and white symbolise justice, hope, and purity, respectively, originating from the Women's Social and Political Union in the UK.
March 8: Mahashivratri
Maha Shivratri, a significant Hindu festival, commemorates Lord Shiva's sacred union with Goddess Parvati, symbolising love, power, and unity.
March 10: CISF Raising Day
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Raising Day on March 10th observes the establishment of the CISF in 1969, emphasising its role in safeguarding seaways, airways, and critical installations in India.
March 12: Ramakrishna Jayanti
Celebrated on March 12th according to the Hindu lunar calendar, Ramakrishna Jayanti honours the birth of Ramakrishna, emphasising his teachings on acknowledging the divine. According to him, "the sole point of human birth is to acknowledge God".
March 12: Mauritius Day
Mauritius Day, observed on March 12th, commemorates the country's independence from Britain in 1968 and its transition to a republic in 1992.
March 13: No Smoking Day
No Smoking Day, observed on the second Wednesday of March, raises awareness about the adverse health effects of smoking and encourages smoking cessation globally.
March 14: Pi Day
Pi Day, celebrated worldwide on March 14th, recognizes the mathematical constant pi (π) and its significance in geometry. The value of Pi is approximately 3.14.
March 14: International Day of Action for Rivers
On March 14th, the International Day of Action for Rivers advocates for river conservation and policy improvements to protect these vital resources.
March 15: World Consumer Rights Day
World Consumer Rights Day, observed on March 15th, raises awareness about consumer rights and demands their protection globally.
March 15: World Sleep Day
World Sleep Day, observed on the Friday before the Spring Vernal Equinox, emphasises the importance of sleep for overall health and well-being.
March 16: National Vaccination Day
National Vaccination Day on March 16th in India raises awareness about immunisation efforts, particularly against diseases like polio.
March 18: Ordnance Factories Day (India)
Ordnance Factories Day on March 18th acknowledges the contributions of various ordnance factories across India.
March 20: International Day of Happiness
The International Day of Happiness on March 20th recognizes the significance of happiness in people's lives and promotes global well-being.
March 20: World Sparrow Day
World Sparrow Day on March 20th raises awareness about sparrow conservation and their importance in ecosystems.
March 20: World Oral Health Day
World Oral Health Day on March 20th promotes awareness about oral health and emphasises its importance.
March 21: World Forestry Day
World Forestry Day on March 21st highlights the value of forests and their contributions to the environment and society.
March 21: World Down Syndrome Day
World Down Syndrome Day on March 21st raises awareness about Down syndrome and celebrates the diversity and abilities of individuals with the condition.
March 21: World Poetry Day
World Poetry Day on March 21st celebrates the creative spirit of poetry and its ability to inspire and connect people.
March 22: Bihar Diwas
Bihar Diwas on March 22nd commemorates the formation of the state of Bihar, celebrating its history and culture.
March 22: World Water Day
World Water Day on March 22nd advocates for sustainable management of freshwater resources and raises awareness about the importance of water conservation.
March 23: World Meteorological Day
World Meteorological Day on March 23rd raises awareness about weather and climate issues for societal well-being.
March 23: Martyr's Day
Martyr's Day on March 23rd in India honours the sacrifice of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar.
March 24: World Tuberculosis (TB) Day
World TB Day, on March 24th, educates people about tuberculosis and advocates for its eradication.
March 25: International Day of the Unborn Child
International Day of the Unborn Child on March 25th commemorates unborn foetuses and opposes abortion.
March 25: International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members
The International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members on March 25th honours individuals like Alec Collett and raises awareness about their plight.
March 25: Holi
Holi, celebrated on March 25th, honours Hindu deities and symbolises the victory of good over evil. Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 24.
March 26: Bangladesh Independence Day
On March 25, Bangladesh became an independent nation from Pakistan in 1971. Before this it was known as East Pakistan. India played a pivotal role in the fight for independence of Bangladesh.
March 26: Purple Day of Epilepsy
The Purple Day of Epilepsy on March 26th raises awareness about epilepsy and supports those affected by the condition.
March 27: World Theatre Day
World Theatre Day on March 27th highlights the importance of theatre and advocates for its recognition and support.
March 29: World Piano Day
World Piano Day on March 29th celebrates the joy of playing the piano and promotes musical innovation.
March 30: Rajasthan Day
Rajasthan Day on March 30th commemorates the formation of the state of Rajasthan, celebrating its history and culture.
March 31: Eiffel Tower Day
Eiffel Tower Day on March 31st honours the iconic tower's inauguration in 1889, celebrating its architectural significance.
Published February 29th, 2024 at 08:09 IST
