Sweet or Savory? Chicken Tikka Masala Cupcakes Divide the Internet, Netizens React
The 'chicken tikka masala cupcake' has become a viral sensation in 2024, creating debate across the borders.
Viral video: In 2024, there's a new food trend that has become popular online - the ‘Chicken Tikka Masala’ Cupcake. In the world of mixing different foods, trying various food hacks some combos make people happy, while others can be weird. Recently, a video showing how to make a Chicken Tikka Masala Cupcake got a lot of attention online. People found it strange, and it bothered quite a few foodies.
SucChefful recently posted on Instagram, showing how to make Chicken Tikka Masala Cupcake. The process involves mixing chicken tikka masala with baking powder, putting the mix into a cupcake tray, and baking it. After that, the cupcakes are topped with an unusual combo of melted chocolate and rice. This video became popular on Instagram, but people didn't like it and started sharing their reactions in the comments.
One social media user commented, “WHAT POSSESSED YOU TO MAKE THIS, AND WHY??” “Why u wasting food we know damn well u don eat that” another person wrote.
Published January 30th, 2024 at 16:24 IST
