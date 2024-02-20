Advertisement

The food experiments and colouring are going to the next level these days, and now it's time for Pink coloured Biryani. We have seen enough food trends, and some of them were good and some of them were disastrous, but now this has gone over the line. As this trend reached the beloved biryani, the users were not happy with it.



The Instagram user @creamycreationsbyhkr shared the video of “Barbie Biryani.” This viral video has gained 15 lakh views. She wrote in the caption,”Pink Biryani actually it’s Barbie Biryani.”



Apart from the biryani, she also made raita, which matched it.





The comments in the video also gained popularity as they were funny. Some of the comments on the video are:



“No way Barbie biriyani came before GTA 6.” One user said: ”Bhagwan kare tere biriyani ma pink elachi ho.”



Swiggy Instamart also reacted to this video and commented, “not your regular “barbie marketing is insane’ post.”



One user added, "Sanitise..... I need to sanitise my eyes."

