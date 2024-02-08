English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 19:42 IST

Thimpu Dancer Moves Turn “You Are My Soniya” into Viral Sensation-WATCH

Many people really like the video because the dancing is perfect, and it also shows a mix of different cultures.

Navya Dubey
A viral dance video on 'You Are My Soniya' song
A viral dance video on 'You Are My Soniya' song | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bhutanese guys are winning hearts all over India with their lively dance moves, dancing to the famous Bollywood song “You Are My Soniya” from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.  

The video was posted on Instagram by @fenxok_sp, also known as Phuntshok Sonam, a Zumba instructor from Thimpu, Bhutan. The video is getting a lot of attention on Instagram, adding to the trend of foreign influencers using Bollywood music to spice up their social media. 

Advertisement

Watch the viral video here: 

Bollywood songs are loved by people everywhere because of their catchy beats and beautiful tunes, inspiring folks worldwide to show off their dance skills. Phuntshok Sonam and his friends perfectly recreate the dance routine originally done by Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in the movie. 

People love the video not just for the amazing dance but also for the mix of cultures it represents. Bhutanese guys embracing Bollywood dance shows how Indian cinema's influence goes beyond borders, bringing people together in shared joy. 

Advertisement

One Instagram user said, “Hrithik Roshan was my crush in childhood, and now you all are my new crush.” Another commented, “Very cool,” and a third said, “Wow, lovely.” 

In a similar fashion, Ricky Pond, a content creator from the US known as the “Dancing Dad,” previously shared a video of himself dancing to “Lutt Putt Gaya” from the movie Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. The video got attention, even catching the eye of the Bollywood superstar who reacted to the energetic performance. 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 19:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian shares to open higher ahead of RBI decision

    Business News30 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Discussion on Interim Budget 2024-25 to Resume in RS Today

    India News31 minutes ago

  3. BJP Seeks Probe Against Tejashwi for 'Consuming Liquor' in Bihar

    India News37 minutes ago

  4. Indian-American Student Sameer Kamath At Purdue Died By Suicide

    World39 minutes ago

  5. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News39 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement