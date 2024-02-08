Thimpu Dancer Moves Turn “You Are My Soniya” into Viral Sensation-WATCH

Advertisement

Bhutanese guys are winning hearts all over India with their lively dance moves, dancing to the famous Bollywood song “You Are My Soniya” from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The video was posted on Instagram by @fenxok_sp, also known as Phuntshok Sonam, a Zumba instructor from Thimpu, Bhutan. The video is getting a lot of attention on Instagram, adding to the trend of foreign influencers using Bollywood music to spice up their social media.

Watch the viral video here:

Bollywood songs are loved by people everywhere because of their catchy beats and beautiful tunes, inspiring folks worldwide to show off their dance skills. Phuntshok Sonam and his friends perfectly recreate the dance routine originally done by Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in the movie.

People love the video not just for the amazing dance but also for the mix of cultures it represents. Bhutanese guys embracing Bollywood dance shows how Indian cinema's influence goes beyond borders, bringing people together in shared joy.

One Instagram user said, “Hrithik Roshan was my crush in childhood, and now you all are my new crush.” Another commented, “Very cool,” and a third said, “Wow, lovely.”

In a similar fashion, Ricky Pond, a content creator from the US known as the “Dancing Dad,” previously shared a video of himself dancing to “Lutt Putt Gaya” from the movie Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. The video got attention, even catching the eye of the Bollywood superstar who reacted to the energetic performance.

