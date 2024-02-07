Tigress Riddhi Spotted After Deer Hunt in Ranthambore National Park, Video Goes Viral

The video showcased the tigress with her prey, probably after a successful hunt. | Image: Instagram

In the recent viral video from Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan, Tigress Riddhi is showcased in a beautiful moment. The video shows Tigress Riddhi walking proudly in the park with a deer she caught. This moment happened during a safari, and both the park people and tourists shared it online. It gives us a special look into the wild and how strong and amazing it can be.

The Instagram post, shared by the Ranthambore National Park authorities, with a caption, "Tigress Riddhi's amazing deer hunt in Zone 4 during the afternoon safari on January 29, 2024."

Watch the video:

The video has gained attention on the internet, crossing 18,000 views. Wildlife enthusiasts have actively engaged in the comments section, expressing their thoughts and observations

Riddhi, also known as "The Notorious Queen of Ranthambore," is approximately five years old and holds dominion over Zone 3 and 4 within the park. These areas include Padam Talao, Rajbagh Talao, and Malik Talao, where her presence adds to the rich and diverse wildlife experience for visitors.

