Top Banks Offering Up to 8.4% Interest | Image: ANI

As senior citizens seek secure investment options with high returns, several banks are currently offering attractive fixed deposit (FD) interest rates. Federal Bank recently made headlines by announcing a record-breaking 8.40% interest rate for senior citizens. Let's explore other banks that are also providing competitive FD rates for the elderly.

1. Federal Bank: Federal Bank takes the lead by offering a remarkable 8.40% interest rate on fixed deposits for senior citizens.

2. Yes Bank: Yes Bank, a prominent private sector bank, provides senior citizens with an enticing 8.25% interest rate on FDs.

3. Bandhan Bank: Customers aged 60 and above can enjoy an 8.35% interest rate on fixed deposits with Bandhan Bank.

4. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank stands out with a generous maximum interest rate of 8.75% for its senior citizen customers.

5. Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Suryoday Small Finance Bank goes above and beyond, offering an impressive 9.6% interest rate to senior citizens.

6. Jana Small Finance Bank: Jana Small Finance Bank ensures attractive returns with a 9.00% interest rate on FDs for senior citizens.

7. ESAF Small Finance Bank: ESAF Small Finance Bank values its senior customers, providing them with a competitive 9% interest rate.

8. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: Customers above 60 years can benefit from an 8.6% interest rate on FD schemes at Utkarsh Small Finance Bank.

9. Unity Small Finance Bank: Unity Small Finance Bank stands out by offering a lucrative 9.5% interest rate exclusively for senior citizens on its FD scheme.

It's essential to note that interest rates are subject to change. Readers are advised to visit the respective banks' official websites for the most up-to-date information on current FD interest rates.